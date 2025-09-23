Westfield Horticultural Society Autumn Show

At this time of year, it’s all about Dahlias, and there were some stunning exhibits. Eileen Hurton was the first to win the new John Paige cup, in honour of our late President, for Best Dahlia in Show. Theifull list of Autumn Show trophy winners:

Sydney Smith Cup (Best collection of Vegetables) Awarded to Jackie Fellows

The G Button Cup (Most points in classes 1-10) Awarded to Eileen Hurton

Draper Cup (Best Vegetable) Awarded to Matt Wells

Bill Stevens Cup (Best Cactus or Succulent) Awarded to Jackie Fellows

Challenge Cup (Most points in Vegetable classes) Awarded to Eileen Hurton

Garden News Shield (Most points in Flower Classes) Awarded to Nicky Briscall

Marianne Davis Cup (Most points in Home Produce classes) Awarded to Catherine Collingwood

Sylvia Adams Trophy (Best exhibit in Home Produce) Awarded to Chloe Loake

Dicker Cup (Most points in Handicraft classes) Awarded to Joanne Thomas

Quercus Goblet (Best exhibit in Handicraft classes) Awarded to Rosemary Wiggins

September Cup (Most points in Fruit classes) Awarded to Matt Wells

The Junior Cup (Best Junior exhibit in Show) Awarded to Lettie Loake

Gwen Smith Cup (Outstanding Floral Art arrangement) Awarded to Adela Wells

Autumn Goblet (Most points in Floral Art) Awarded to Linda Baker

Autumn Challenge Cup (Most points in Show) Awarded to Eileen Hurton

Autumn Achievement Cup (Most points in Show by a new exhibitor) Awarded to Pamela Barden

The Honey Trophy (Best vase of flowers suitable for attracting bees) Awarded to Eileen Hurton

The Squirrel Cup (Person with the most points gained for Art in both the Spring and Autumn Shows). Awarded to Joanna Thomas

Dahlia Cup (Person with the most points in the Dahlia classes) Awarded to Eileen Hurton

Our Chairman, Dave Miles, commented “It was lovely to see the community turn out to support this lovely community event. We were impressed with the standard of entries, given the long, hot Summer”.

Westfield Horticultural Society committee would like to say thank you to everyone who supported us by exhibiting, visiting the show, bought raffle tickets and cake and donated their unwanted seeds and plants . Grateful thanks to those who help behind the scenes, not only our committee but many loyal supporters who help set up and bake cakes etc.

1 . Contributed Winning Dahlia Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Winning houseplant Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Squash class Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hall display Photo: Submitted