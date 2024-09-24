What Sussex needs from planning reforms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x965gte

A Sussex charity has called for a brownfield-first approach and a rapid transition to a Net Zero power system in its response to proposed reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

CPRE Sussex also calls for ‘golden rules’ around affordable housing, access to infrastructure and access to nature to be applied to all greenfield development, not just Green Belt land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public consultation on the proposals – potentially the biggest shake up the NPPF has had in modern times – ends today (24 September).

A digger working on a greenfield site.

Director Paul Steedman said: “The NPPF guides decisions around new development and sets out policies on everything from transport and housing to our environment and the countryside. It affects all of us.

“It is crucial the NPPF sets out a positive and ambitious vision for our countryside and new development. It should breathe life back into our countryside, rather than serving only the interests of large, profit-hungry developers. This is a critical moment for our countryside. We urge the Government to recognise the vital role it plays in meeting our nation’s challenges.”

CPRE Sussex submitted its comments in support of a co-ordinated response by the national CPRE charity. It outlines five ways the NPPF can improve:

Prioritise genuinely affordable homes.

Give brownfield first some teeth.

Protect – and enhance – the Green Belt.

Protect our landscapes as we transition to renewables.

Support nature recovery and strategic land use.