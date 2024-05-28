What will climate change mean for flood risk in the lower Ouse valley?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Gower, the Flood Lead for the Friends of Lewes, will be giving a talk on Wednesday, June 19 on Climate change: implications for coastal & fluvial flooding in Lewes and the lower Ouse valley.

Climate change is bringing increasing rainfall and building development is paving over green surfaces causing more and faster runoff which makes its way into our streams and rivers. Sea levels are rising and the landmass of the South of England is sinking by 1.5mm a year. All this combines to increase flood risk to Lewes and the lower Ouse valley.

To find out more, join John Gower, the Flood Lead for the Friends of Lewes, when he gives a talk on Wednesday, June 19 on Climate change: implications for coastal & fluvial flooding in Lewes and the lower Ouse valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John has recently retired after a lifelong career as an environmental scientist and climate change/ flood risk manager with the Environment Agency. He will explain the risks around ever-increasing flood risks, what we can do to mitigate these and how we will need to adapt in the future.

Lewes Floods in 2000.

The talk will be held in the Council Chamber of Lewes Town Hall, High Street, Lewes. Please use the front entrance to access the Council Chamber which is on the first floor.