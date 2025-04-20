Whatlington Village Voice
As we look ahead to the coming weeks we have a few things forthcoming in Whatlington.
Next Sunday the church will have Evensong at 6pm.
Then on Friday 2nd May there will be what I am certain will be an interesting illustrated talk about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). This will take place in the Parish Church at 7.30pm, entry will be free, but donations will be welcomed to support the work of CWGC. Car parking at the village hall please, disabled parking by the church.
On the evening of 8th May, VE Day, listen out for the church bells, which will ring to mark the 80th anniversary.
Then, on Sunday 11th May the Church will be holding a special service at 10.30 to mark the 80th anniversary of both VE and VJ Days.
Further ahead, on 25th May there will be an Antiques Fair in Whatlington Village Hall.
So here are some dates to put in the diary!