Whatlington Village Voice

This Friday evening at 7.30 Whatlington Parish Church will be hosting a talk about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. The talk will be given by one of the CWGC volunteers and will be an interesting insight into their work.

Entry to the talk is free, with donations welcome for the valuable work of the Commission. There will be refreshments served in the church following the talk. Car parking will be at the nearby village hall car park, just a short walk away.

On Sunday 4th May the church service at Whatlington will be Holy Communion at 09.15.

Then, on Sunday 11th May at 10.30 the church will have a special service to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. The churches records show that a special service was held 80 years ago on VE Day, so it is appropriate that our village church are marking the occasion.