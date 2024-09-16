What's happening at Eastgate Baptist Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Week beginning Sunday, September 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warm welcome to all our readers to Breakfast Church at Eastgate for all ages and nationalities at 9.30am.

We will begin this morning with a light breakfast, free to all and some friendship time until 10.00am. Then we will all join together for worship and listen to a short talk until 10.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young people will then leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11.00-11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom I.D. is 5912614502 Password Eastgate.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Activities have now resumed for the autumn and times and dates can be checked on the website. There will be an 8 week discipleship course starting on the 16th October open to all, those exploring Christianity and everyone else wanting to refresh and reinvigorate their faith journey.

The monthly whole church prayer meeting is on the second Tuesday of the month. We are following a Pete Grieg course on "how to pray".

The ladies meet for prayer on the last Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm and the men meet on the last Thursday at 7.30pm . There is also a pop in coffee and prayer session on Saturday from 10am-12noon in the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Board Games club meet in the hall on Friday evening at 7pm, everyone is welcome.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for anyone affected by Covid, all working in the NHS and anyone with other health or wellbeing issues. Please contact our pastor on 07581807060 or deacons on 07902048676 for help.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this convenient location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs, and birthday events with a small additional outdoor play area.

Please contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings.

Email us at [email protected]

Visit us at lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page is EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you