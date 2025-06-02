What's On in Wivelsfield

Upcoming events for Wivelsfield this month:

Churches Count on Nature Week - between Sat 7th and Sunday 15th June. This joint Church initiative brings local people together to discover the wildlife in their local churchyard, recording the species they find, combining their results with others which will be collated on the National Biodiversity Network (NBN), a nationwide database of wildlife in the UK.

Help us record the species in our churchyard and participate in this national survey which counts wildlife numbers in churchyards, because recording is a first step towards being able to protect. Our veteran yew tree is a living green monument but we want your help to find all the smaller plants and tiny creatures living locally. Individuals are welcome to fill in a recording sheet whenever suits them best. Group activities planned during the week are:

Monday 9th June’ at 10 am - join a recording group led by local wildflower expert. If you have ever wondered about a plant name then this is your opportunity to find out.

11th at 10.30am. - Eucharist in the churchyard, followed by coffee and a talk by about bird life. Sunday 15th Family Service at 10.30am, in the churchyard, focusing on nature and the wonders of God’s creation.

All events are weather dependent.

Citizens’ Advice Drop-In Sessions – the next outreach session from Lewes District Citizens Advice will take place on Monday 9th June, from 10.30am to 1.30pm at the Renshaw Room, Wivelsfield Village Hall. Please pop in for free, confidential, impartial advice on everything from benefits, to housing and cost of living issues and much more. A free advice line is also available Tues-Thurs 10am-3pm on 0808 278 7893, or you can email [email protected]

Wivelsfield Church Fete – Saturday 21st June, 2-5pm – at Great Ote Hall, Janes Lane, RH15 0SR. Please come along for an afternoon of fun, with kids’ swimming, Hairy Dog Brewery, Stalls, Tombola, Games, Cakes, Jams, Books, Bouncy Castle, Cream Teas, Raffle, Homemade Produce, Fabs Pizzas, the Mid Sussex Brass Band and much more. Please bring cash.

Wivelsfield Films Showing of ‘Mr Burton’ (12) – Sunday 29th June, 7pm, Wivelsfield Village Hall. The story of the wild school-boy Rich Jenkins, son of a boozy miner, and an English teacher who recognised his talent, Philip Burton. A moving, untold story of how Rich Jenkins became Richard Burton the biggest star Wales has ever produced. Doors open/bar at 6.30pm. Tickets: £7 from wivelsfieldfilms.com or the village shop. Refreshments available.

Ote Hall Chapel holds Sunday services at 11am and a Communion service on the first Sunday of each month.All are welcome. The Hall is also available for use by donation. For further information please contact Bev Twose on 01444 471334.

Liz Gander

Clerk to Wivelsfield Parish Council

Follow the Parish Council on Facebooks for updates, information & events: https://www.facebook.com/WivelsfieldPC