Wheelbarrow dance routine wins top award and international recognition

A synchronised dance routine using wheelbarrows has won a top performance award for The Beacon management team and event promotion specialists, Media Attention.

Representatives from the 10-strong Red Barrows display team were presented with the Eastbourne Carnival 2025 Best Performance trophy at an awards ceremony at The Lansdowne Hotel in Eastbourne on Wednesday night.

And their land-based aeronautical display has won them an invitation to perform at a German carnival in 2026. It is thought to be the first time a dance routine using wheelbarrows has taken a top award at a UK carnival.

Carnival Chair Mina O’Brien praised The Red Barrows for the fun and ingenuity they brought to the parade. “Everybody in Eastbourne knows the famous Red Arrows, so the choice of name and the use of wheelbarrows was great fun.

“Spectators were also impressed with the flight engineer costumes, their white helmets

and their dance routine,” Mina said. “It fitted in perfectly with procession as it snaked its away along the seafront, and they won the public vote.”

The concept was the brainchild of Paul Spink and Kim Hatcher Davies of Media Attention. “It was great fun to work up the idea and it all came together so well,” Paul explained.

“The Beacon team were great participants and gave up their own time to rehearse the routine. It’s not easy when your partner is a wheelbarrow!”

The Beacon and Media Attention celebrate winning the Best Performance award, as voted for by spectators at the Eastbourne Carnival

The Beacon general manager, Mark Powell, said the shopping centre had a big community spirit and the management team was delighted to be part of the Eastbourne Carnival.

“We try to play a role in activities that benefit the town and support local charities,” Mark said. “Eastbourne Carnival is an obvious event to support and Mina and her team do a great job in bring it all together.”

Mark said he was looking forward to next year’s Beacon carnival entry. “There is a whisper that we will be reliving that great Michael Caine film, The Italian Job. I am intrigued as to how Paul and Samara will conjure this up, but it is sure to be great fun.”

The 2026 Eastbourne Carnival date has been set for Saturday May 23.