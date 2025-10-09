When art makes a political statement

Art has been used as a political tool over centuries, members of Chichester Probus Club were told at their October lunch meeting at Crouchers.

The speaker was Father Peter Bustin who is attached to Boxgrove Priory. He is an Oxford graduate in theology and has a degree in fine arts. His subject was the Art of Politics.

Among the examples he gave was a gift to our Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She was given globe, a symbol of fellowship, by President Mitterrand. All the French colonies were highlighted - but none of the British.

Mrs Thatcher had some beautiful stucco work installed which included the thatching of a roof and claimed that there would always be a thatcher in Downing Street.

He said the Bayeux Tapestry told a more detailed story than the average viewer would guess. The embroidery showed William the Conqueror acclaimed as the heir to the English Crown by the Pope himself. Harold was downgraded as he was depicted bare-handed, signifying low birth, and shown stabbing himself in the eye as he felt he was not worthy to be King of England.

Holbein’s painting The Ambassadors was commissioned by Anne Boleyn as a gift to the French ambassador. In the picture was a partly hidden crucifix, a political statement that a new age was born.

On the table were scientific instruments of the day which could be used on travels to bring back riches. However, a lute with a broken string indicated disruption, and books by Martin Luther suggested a new approach by a new Protestant questioning world.

The Armada Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I made a statement about the battle between Protestant England and Catholic Europe. Elizabeth is presented as the Queen of All Existence wearing white pearls - each from an oyster which had to die to give up its prize – as a sign of her virginity and dedication.

The club is open to new members who have, or have had, a career in business or government in their own right. More details at https://chichesterprobus.club

Future club meetings will be held at the Harbour Hotel, North Street, Chichester.