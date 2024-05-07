White Meadows School Council Raise Funds for Littlehampton RNLI

School Council representatives from across the different year groups at White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton have been working very hard to raise money for one of our chosen local charities, the RNLI.
By Kayleigh HudsonContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 16:54 BST
The School Council felt it was very important that we support the RNLI. We have a lifeboat station close to our school and feel that the lifeboat is a very important part of our local community, and their presence in Littlehampton allows the children, and their friends and families to feel safe when visiting the beach.

To raise the money the School Council decided to hold a whole school non-uniform day, asking for sweet donations in return for children being able to wear their own clothes.

The School Council then all worked together to make sweet cones using the sweet donations, which they then sold after school.

White Meadows School Council representatives present RNLI volunteers with monies they raised.White Meadows School Council representatives present RNLI volunteers with monies they raised.
An amazing total of £150 was raised for the RNLI which was presented by White Meadows School Council representatives to RNLI volunteers during an enjoyable visit to the Littlehampton lifeboat station on Tuesday, April 30.

