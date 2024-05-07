White Meadows School Council Raise Funds for Littlehampton RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The School Council felt it was very important that we support the RNLI. We have a lifeboat station close to our school and feel that the lifeboat is a very important part of our local community, and their presence in Littlehampton allows the children, and their friends and families to feel safe when visiting the beach.

To raise the money the School Council decided to hold a whole school non-uniform day, asking for sweet donations in return for children being able to wear their own clothes.

The School Council then all worked together to make sweet cones using the sweet donations, which they then sold after school.

White Meadows School Council representatives present RNLI volunteers with monies they raised.