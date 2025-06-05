Wild and wonderful sculpture by Alison Catchlove is on display at Standen
Alison's handcrafted metal sculptures—ranging from intricately detailed birds to playful garden creatures—are celebrated for their bright colours, humour, and charm. Each piece is meticulously cut, hammered, and welded from sheet steel in her Surrey Hills studio, then galvanised and painted to bring her imaginative visions to life.
Visitors can enjoy the sculptures as part of a garden trail, making it a perfect day out for families, art lovers, and nature enthusiasts alike. Find them in the Kitchen Garden, where the gardeners grow fruit and vegetables for the barn cafe, or on the Croquet Lawn, along pathways and tucked into corners among flowerbeds bursting with colour. The exhibition is a selling show, offering a unique opportunity to take home a piece of Alison's joyful artistry.
Admission to the exhibition is free, though normal admission to Standen applies and National Trust members enjoy free entry.
Plan your visit by visiting Standen House and Garden | Sussex | National Trust