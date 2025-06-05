Wild and wonderful sculpture by Alison Catchlove is on display at Standen

National Trust Standen in East Grinstead is delighted to welcome back acclaimed metal sculptor Alison Catchlove for her third annual exhibition at the Arts and Crafts house and garden. Opening on Wednesday 4 June the exhibition, titled "Wild and Wonderful Sculpture", is a vibrant outdoor exhibition which transforms the Arts and Crafts gardens of Standen into a whimsical world of flora and fauna.

Alison's handcrafted metal sculptures—ranging from intricately detailed birds to playful garden creatures—are celebrated for their bright colours, humour, and charm. Each piece is meticulously cut, hammered, and welded from sheet steel in her Surrey Hills studio, then galvanised and painted to bring her imaginative visions to life.

Visitors can enjoy the sculptures as part of a garden trail, making it a perfect day out for families, art lovers, and nature enthusiasts alike. Find them in the Kitchen Garden, where the gardeners grow fruit and vegetables for the barn cafe, or on the Croquet Lawn, along pathways and tucked into corners among flowerbeds bursting with colour. The exhibition is a selling show, offering a unique opportunity to take home a piece of Alison's joyful artistry.

Admission to the exhibition is free, though normal admission to Standen applies and National Trust members enjoy free entry.

Plan your visit by visiting Standen House and Garden | Sussex | National Trust