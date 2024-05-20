Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council Walk success
Residents came together for the annual walk on Sunday, May 19, organised by Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council.
Walkers enjoyed a two-hour walk around the Parish, finished off with refreshments at the Parish Office, The Triangle, Willingdon.
Walkers were led by Councillor Martin Cooper around Mornings Mill Farm up to the railway line and back again.
Council Chair, John Pritchett, and Councillor Fran Pritchett joined the walk and thanked all those attending and supporting the event.
The walk is one of a number of popular events in the Parish, details of which can be found on the website www.willingdonandjevington.org.uk or by telephone on 01323 489603.