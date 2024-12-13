Willingdon and Jevington's Christmas carol service 2024

On Thursday 12th December 2024, Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council held its very popular Christmas Carol Evening in Willingdon Library.

The event was so well attended, and the crowd enjoyed browsing a variety of Charity Stalls selling gifts.

Willingdon Primary School Choir started the evening and sang their hearts out and was a lovely way to start the evening.

Then Christmas Carols were accompanied by Wealden Brass Band and got everyone singing!

Councillors gave out free Mince pies and mulled wine and the British Queen Pub were doing sausages and burgers.

As always Father Christmas proved very popular and was very busy giving out presents and chocolates!

Chair John Pritchett BEM thanked everyone involved and especially to all the Library volunteers who helped out. It really was one of the biggest turnout of residents to date!