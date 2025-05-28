Win win with the People's Postcode Lottery

Casting fun, enthusiastic contestants for Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery – a brand-new, big-money game show coming soon to ITV, hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins!

Mel and Sue to host Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery In a TV first viewers at home get the chance to win exactly the same prizes as the contestants in studio - and one lucky contestant will win a guaranteed £1,000,000 jackpot.

ITV1 and ITVX’s unique new quiz show Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery will be the most interactive quiz show ever aired in the UK, as viewers playing from the comfort of their sofas get the chance to win the same truly amazing prizes as the contestants playing in studio.

The series builds to an epic finale where one contestant is guaranteed to win £1,000,000 - and that winner could even be a viewer who made it through to the final.

Created and produced by Hello Dolly and airing on Saturday nights for six weeks, comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will host, with each show packed with humour, drama and life-changing decisions.

Playing survey questions based on the views of the Great British public, a 40-strong group of studio contestants, and viewers, play to win prizes including dream holidays, luxury cars, and tickets to some of the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

In what is ITV’s biggest ever ad-funded series, the show comes via BE Studio from ITV, a fullservice creative studio producing Ad Funded Entertainment (AFE), which has brought People’s Postcode Lottery and ITV together to co-fund this entirely new Hello Dolly format.

If you think you’ve got what it takes then apply HERE or itv.com/BeOnTv

ITV is for Everyone and as an inclusive broadcaster, we encourage applications from underrepresented groups, including People of Colour, Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent people, and LGBTQ+ communities. If you need any help completing your application, please get in touch at [email protected].

Application Closing Date: 30th June 2025 (subject to the producer's discretion) Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or over Terms and Conditions: Full Programme Recruitment/Application Terms and Conditions apply. See application form for programme specific Terms and Conditions Privacy Notice: Any personal information provided in the Entry Form will be collected and processed in accordance with our Privacy Notice. For programme specific privacy policy, please see here. A written copy of this notice can be provided to you on request.