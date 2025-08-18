Winchelsea Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CREATIVE DISPLAYS at the annual Summer Show this Saturday, August 23, in the New Hall. All are invited to come and see the artistic arrangements of Flowers, Floral Art, Vegetables, Fruit and Handicrafts that the Garden Society has been working on. Doors open at 2pm and admission is free.

BANK HOLIDAY ART is this weekend Saturday, August 23 to Monday 25th, when the annual Millennium Artefacts Art Exhibition will be held and visitors are welcome to view and admire the work of local artists. This year’s 27th exhibition includes craft work and paintings by ten new artists. The five children exhibitors from St Thomas’s School aged between five and 11 have excelled in their artistry!

There will also be a fine selection of raffle prizes and the funds raised will help towards the maintenance of the three town artefacts. The exhibition will be open at the Court Hall from 10am to 6pm on Bank Holiday Saturday and Sunday, and from 10am to 3.45pm on Monday.

AFTERNOON OPERA is the next Winchelsea Arts concert taking place on Sunday, September 7 at 4pm in St Thomas’s Church. The performance is ‘An Afternoon at the Opera’ and will be presented by Ava Dodd – soprano, Dawid Kimberg – baritone, Mark Dixon and Ashley Fripp – piano. English National Opera Artist Ava Dodd and member of the Royal Opera, Dawid Kimberg will perform solo and duet arias covering a variety of operatic repertoire, and they will be joined by pianists Ashley Fripp and Mark Nixon.Tickets are £25 each (under 18s free) and available online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk or at the door.

SPARROWS in the Bible symbolise God’s love and care for even the smallest and most common creatures. “Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Matthew 6:25-27) The sparrow was also an inspiration for a popular hymn by Civilla D H Martin.

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada on August 21, 1866 Civilla wrote a large number of gospel songs. She was married to evangelist and composer Walter Stillman Martin and together they produced many well-known hymns. These include “God Will Take Care of You” and “His Eye is on the Sparrow”, both of which came from personal experience.

It was on a Sunday afternoon when Civilla was unwell that Walter was about to cancel his arrangement to preach in a distant town to be with her. Civilla’s nine-year-old son Austen told Walter that if God wanted him to preach that day then God would also take care of his mother. So Walter kept his arrangement and when he returned later that evening he found Civilla was feeling better.

She had written a hymn based on Austen’s comment that God would take care of her and soon after Walter had sat down at his Bilhorn portable organ and written the melody. In 1904 Civilla wrote the hymn “His Eye Is on The Sparrow” during a visit to a disabled Christian friend. While Civilla was reading she stopped to ask the friend if she sometimes felt discouraged. The response from the friend was that God cared for the sparrow and that he cared for her too. This prompted Civilla to write the poem which was soon completed.

It begins: “Why should I feel discouraged? Why should the shadows come? Why should my heart be lonely? And long for heaven and home, When Jesus is my portion? My constant Friend is He: His eye is on the sparrow, And I know He watches me”.

Since Walter did not have a suitable tune in mind they sent the poem to the notable composer Charles Hutchinson Gabriel who wrote the music. The Bible reference to the hymn is “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? And one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father” (Matthew 10:29-31) A reviving hymn on mercy and grace written by Civilla is “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power” which begins: “The blood that Jesus once shed for me, As my Redeemer, upon the tree; The blood that sets the prisoner free, Will never lose its power”.

A Bible verse speaking of Jesus’s blood that cleanses from all sin is: “knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish” (1 Peter 1:18-19)

In 1918 the Martin family moved to Atlanta, Georgia (USA) and became involved in preaching and evangelistic work.Civilla’s husband and co-worker Walter died in 1935 and she died on March 8, 1948 aged 81. Some famous songs by Walter Martin include “Going Home” and “One of God’s Days”. The composer Charles H Gabriel who set Civilla’s poem to music was also a contemporary of Civilla’s.

Born in Iowa (USA) on August 18, 1856 he died in Hollywood, California in 1932 aged 76. Gabriel was an American musician and prolific writer of gospel lyrics and gospel tunes. His popular missionary hymn “Send the Light” which is a call for the Gospel was written in 1890 while he was the Music Director at Grace Methodist Church in San Francisco.

The song makes reference to the apostle Paul’s significant missionary journey and the lines of the hymn include “There’s a call comes ringing over the restless wave: Send the light! There are souls to rescue, there are souls to save.Send the light, the blessed Gospel light. Let it shine forever more. We have heard the Macedonian call today: Send the light!”

The Macedonian call is found in Acts16:9 where Paul and his companions were on their way to Asia to preach but were forbidden by the Holy Spirit. Instead, during the night Paul had a vision from God to preach the Gospel in Macedonia (north of Greece) “And a vision appeared to Paul in the night; There stood a man of Macedonia, and prayed him, saying, Come over into Macedonia, and help us”. T

his is a crucial moment where God redirects Paul’s missionary journey from Asia to Macedonia which led to Paul bringing Christianity to Europe. The Macedonian Call shows how God leads His people through both discouraging and hopeful situations in order to spread the Gospel. During his life time Gabriel wrote and composed around 8000 songs and used several pseudonyms.

This was often done to protect a writers privacy and public image. Gabriel’s notable hymns include “I Stand Amazed”, “He Lifted Me” and “My Saviour’s Love”.