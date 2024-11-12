Winchelsea Village Voice

CHRISTMAS FAIR is this Saturday November 16th at 10.30am to 3pm in The New Hall. Admission cost is just £1 and free for under 16s. There will be plenty of new stalls to visit along with the familiar ones from previous years. Stallholders will be selling their baskets, jewellery, candles, woodturnery and walking sticks, ceramics, art prints and cards, textiles and embroidery as well as bulbs and knitted items. The food stalls will include wine, chocolate, preserves, cakes and artisan cheese which are all locally produced. Additionally, there will be refreshments, an adult and a children’s Tombola with ‘Christmas treats’, and another wonderful Grand Raffle. All proceeds from the Raffle will be split 50/50 between the New Hall and the Rye Food Bank. You are invited to come and start your Christmas shopping early on the 16th and support local craftspeople, artists and artisan food producers.

WINCHELSEA LITERARY SOCIETY is meeting for a talk this evening, Friday November 15th, at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall. The talk is given by Peter Southgate who will be speaking about the life and work of the writer and poet John Betjeman. Peter is a great admirer of Sir John Betjeman’s works and has spoken on the subject to many literary groups. He has also written books on life in Essex and Suffolk in the twentieth century. The event is free for members and £5 for non-members.

NEW LIGHTING at St Thomas’s Church. The Rector Jonathan Meyer is holding a meeting at the church this Friday November 15th at 6pm to launch an appeal for new lighting and sound equipment. St Thomas’s Church is the centre of Christian worship in the community but it is also used for the eminent series of concerts organised by Winchelsea Arts as well as the Rye Arts Festival and other occasional performers. The proposed improvement to the lighting and sound should prove more cost effective and beneficial to the church and the meeting is an opportunity to hear about the project and ask questions.

CINQUE PORTS FILM arranged by the Mayor Peter Cosstick. For anyone who missed the exclusive showing of the edited version of the David Starkey film ‘The Cinque Ports’, a further showing will take place in the Lower Court Hall at 2pm on Saturday November 23rd. Peter will also provide an informal overview of the Court Hall, Winchelsea Corporation, the town’s relationship with the Cinque Ports, and will answer questions. There are limited places so please contact Peter to reserve your seats. Entry is free but donations are welcome on the day.

EVENING OF REMINISCENCES with Andy McConnell will take place on Saturday November 23rd at 7.30pm in Pett Village Hall (TN35 4HD) Andy lives in East Sussex and is an expert on glassware. He is also known as “The Glass Man” from BBC Television’s Antiques Roadshow. Tickets are £10 and online bookings are at www.ticketsource.co.uk . The event which is in aid of The Archive Resource Centre will include a Licensed Bar, Raffle plus Q&A with Andy.

WINE TASTING arranged by Winchelsea Wine Society will be a Beaujolais Wine Tasting at 6.30pm on Friday November 29th in The New Hall. The first half of the evening will focus on Beaujolais Nouveau and it will be remembering the 1970s to 1980s when the race to get the first bottle from France back to UK cities was fast and furious. The second half of the evening will concentrate on the terroir driven Cru Wines of Beaujolais which are quality wines at reasonable prices. The tickets are £15 each and to reserve your place please email [email protected] .

RECTOR TO RETIRE The Revd Jonathan Meyer has announced that he will be retiring at the time of his 70th birthday on February 1st next year. His final service is planned for Sunday 2nd February (Candlemas). In the meantime Jonathan and Shirley wish it to be known how blessed and privileged they have felt to be able to have lived and ministered in Winchelsea and will greatly miss friends, the community and the vibrant life of the church.

CHANGE OF ROUTE meant that the National Armistice Steam Express Train did not go through East Sussex on Monday November 11th as planned. Although it was scheduled by The Railway Touring Company to travel from Victoria to Canterbury via Hastings, Winchelsea and Rye where it would make a stop it was unfortunately cancelled for no apparent reason. Instead the route it took was via Bromley South to Ashford and then onto Canterbury before returning to Victoria via another Kent route. This was naturally disappointing for the residents of Winchelsea who were hoping get some great photos as the train passed through the station. The timing of its appearance at Winchelsea station would have been around 11am where it could also have stopped for the 2-minutes silence. Since it appears that the steam train from Victoria to Canterbury changes its route each year the hope remains that it might visit Winchelsea next year.

MONUMENTAL FIGURE of the Protestant Reformation Martin Luther was born in Germany on November 10th 1483 and died in 1546 aged 62. He was a theologian, author, hymnwriter and German priest. From 800 AD Western Europe was known as the Holy Roman Empire which was a revival of the ancient Roman Empire, and after 1512 in Luther’s time it became known as the Holy Roman Empire of the German nation until 1806. The Catholic Church was the state church and a major power in the Holy Roman Empire and it decreed that man’s works and deeds were his means of salvation. Despite the ensuing discord Luther divided the church through his criticism of these beliefs which soon led to his excommunication from the church. Conscious of his own sinful nature and God’s judgement he became more aware of God’s righteousness through studying the Bible. His bold critique which became the centre of his theology was that man is justified by faith alone which is the gift of God to sinful humans. This is referenced in Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not from you; it is the gift of God. It is not from works, so no one may boast.” This suggests that God loves, forgives and saves people because of the work of Jesus Christ on the cross; and not because of who a person is or what they do. For a believer, once justified by faith good works will follow. After the church had been sundered it could not be repaired so like a blazing fire it burnt with the heat of protest and splintered into many protestant denominations. The Reformation also reshaped Europe as it asserted its independence over the medieval Catholic Church. Luther’s celebrated hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is our God” speaks of his fight for the truth of the Bible and his own survival. It begins, “A Mighty Fortress is our God, A Bulwark never failing; Our Helper He amid the flood Of mortal ills prevailing: For still our ancient foe Doth seek to work us woe; His craft and power are great, And armed with cruel hate, On earth is not his equal.” The last four lines refer to Satan and his main intention on earth which is to steal, kill and destroy God’s work and God’s people (John 10:10) Indicated in the hymn is the idea that God is an impenetrable stronghold that protects believers from evil. The hymn also draws from Psalm 46:1 which says, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Luther wrote many great hymns during his career and these include ‘Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty’; ‘Dear Christians One and All Rejoice’ and ‘Lord, Keep Us Steadfast in Your Word’.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Fellowship Lunch will take place as usual on the last Friday in the month. This being November 29th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall on Sea Road. The meal consists of a selection of homemade dishes or you may bring your own meal to this social gathering. There is no set charge for the meal but donations will be invited for a local charity. If you plan to come please phone 07927 107678