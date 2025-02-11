Winchelsea Village Voice

WINCHELSEA METHODIST CHAPEL friends are meeting on Saturday February 15th at 10.30 for 11am for an Agape Meal.

Also known as a Methodist Love Feast it is similar to Holy Communion but informal and usually includes water and cake. Please bring-and-share at this event which is open to all, and the food can be cake, sausage rolls or other simple foods. As it is a communal gathering everyone will be seated round a single table (or group of tables) and the celebration will be led by Rev’d Philip Wagstaff.

WAAHS is the new name for the Archaeological Society, now known as Winchelsea And Area Archaeological And Historical Society. The WAAHS Annual General Meeting will be held on Saturday February 15th in the New Hall and all are invited. From 11am coffee and biscuits will be served before the meeting commences at 11.15am. During the AGM the constitutional changes and the interesting research results of the last six months will be reviewed. Now complete with a new name and new objectives the Society will be enabled to implement research not just in Winchelsea but in other areas such as the Brede Valley. A short stretch of Roman road was uncovered through excavation in an Icklesham garden in 1982 that extends eastwards towards Crutches Farm and could be evidence of Roman habitation. At the meeting Cameron Ross, the archaeologist in charge of the excavations in Philip Merricks' field, will show some of the LIDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) and magnetometry data from David Staveley, which strongly indicated the presence of this trackway. He will also describe initial results from the excavation and follow-up activities. This will be followed by a 30-minute discussion with Andrew Scott and will include the latest results.

PARISH AWAY DAY is this Saturday February 15th at the Old Coach House in Bexhill. All parishioners are invited to attend and the day will begin at 10am and conclude at 2pm. The day will begin by looking forward to the next five to ten years; considering how the local parish churches might develop and the issues to be addressed. Five key areas will be reviewed which are: the Benefice; growing the Congregation; Worship and Music; improving Finance and maintaining the Building and Churchyard. This event will include a visit by Archdeacon Martin Lloyd-Williams. There will be a light lunch for which there is no charge but donations are welcome.

SPY FICTION is the topic at the next Literary Society meeting on Friday February 21st at 7 for 7.30pm in the Court Hall. Admission is free for members and non-members pay £5. The speaker is Alan Judd and the title of his talk which is set to capture the imagination is: “The Evolution of Spy Fiction”. Alan is the author of sixteen novels, including a spy series. He is also a journalist and award-winning biographer of the novelist Ford Madox Ford. On this occasion the talk will follow the Society’s Annual General Meeting and if you wish to contact the Literary Society please email: [email protected]

ONE OF THE MANY great 19th century American pastors from New England, William True Sleeper was born on February 9th 1819 in New Hampshire. He attended the University of Vermont where he completed the course a year earlier than the regular time. In 1853 he graduated from Andover Theological College and was ordained for Christian ministry. In later years Sleeper wrote that he had never wasted a moment and any spare time was spent studying. When he graduated with both B.A. and B.D. degrees Sleeper added that he had no debts and was fit and ready to serve God. As a way of making money he would sell books and on occasions this would involve sitting in the doorway of a farmhouse and singing a song to the hardworking housewife. His singing proved to be popular as many housewives requested more songs which helped to sell his books. After ordination Sleeper administered outreach work and evangelism in Massachusetts and Maine. He became a missionary of the Maine Missionary Society and served in Northern Maine amongst the native American Indians and European traders. Sleeper was the first pastor of the Sherman Church in Maine which he had been instrumental in founding amongst other churches. He later became the pastor of the Summer Street Congregational Church where he worked for over thirty years. Well-known for his ministries Sleeper also wrote many poems and two popular hymns are “You Must Be Born Again” (1877) and “Out Of My Bondage - Jesus I Come” (1887). The former hymn was written during a meeting when the musician George Stebbins was assisting a minister who preached on Jesus’s conversation with Nicodemus who was a Pharisee and ruler of the Jews and came to Jesus by night. Jesus spoke about the necessity of the new birth which unlike the physical birth which is needed to enter the physical world the spiritual birth is required to enter the family of God (Ref: John 3) Stebbins asked hymnwriter Sleeper to write him some verses on the subject which he promptly did and before the meeting closed a tune was added to the lyrics. The result was: “A ruler once hearkened to Jesus by night To ask him the way of salvation and light; The master made answer in words true and plain: You must be born again. I verily, verily say unto you, You must be born again.” The spiritual birth involves believing in Jesus through faith and trusting in Him as Lord and Saviour and following Him. During his discussion with Nicodemus Jesus explained what was at stake: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Moreover that Jesus did not come to condemn the world but as the light of the world He came to save it. Nevertheless he that does not believe is condemned already because of his unbelief in Jesus. “And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil” (John 3:16-20). Sleeper died in 1904 in Massachusetts and his legacy includes ‘The Rejected King, and Hymns of Jesus’ 1883.

CHURCH SERVICES at St Thomas’s during the current vacancy for a new rector include the weekly Parish Eucharist on Sundays at 11am. However, the 8am Book of Common Prayer (BCP) Holy Communion service on the first Sunday of the month will not take place during the vacancy. There will be a BCP service of Holy Communion on the first Sunday of each month at the Chapel of Saint Nicholas at Pett Level at 8.30am which will mainly be led by Howard Norton. Services will continue in Icklesham on the second and fourth Sundays of each month at 9.30am with Parish Communion. These will mostly be conducted by David Page who will also preside at Winchelsea at 11am on the same two Sundays. The church is very grateful to other retired local clergy who have agreed to help. There will be a service of Parish Communion at Pett once a month on the third Sunday. Also, on the 5th Sunday of the month there will usually be a united Benefice Service. Everybody is welcome to these church events.

AUTHOR OF VERSE Jennie Evelyn Hussey was born into a Quaker family on February 8th 1874 in the American state of New Hampshire. She lived on the family farm and loved nature and began writing poetry from the age of 8. As an adult she wrote numerous poems as well as children’s stories and also produced 150 hymns. When her sister became an invalid Jennie took on the responsibility of caring for her, assured by the words in Ecclesiastes 9:3-5 “all who are among the living have hope”. At this time she also suffered, being afflicted by rheumatoid arthritis. Although her fingers were gnarled and she had limited mobility her creativity was undiminished and she continued writing many verses. One of Hussey’s little-known poems called the ‘The War Dog’ was a true story of a bull terrier called Sallie who was the mascot for a Volunteer Infantry in the American Civil War of 1861. She was a brave dog with short unsteady legs who would go with the soldiers to the front lines and bark fiercely at the enemy. When under enemy fire the courageous dog seemed to have great fun chasing after the bullets that hit the ground around them. During a vicious battle in 1862 the men tried to send Sallie away from the front but refusing to leave she marched alongside them and licked their wounds. A month later Sallie gave birth to ten puppies which were sent to good families while she remained on army duty. Sadly in 1865 she was killed in the war. The poem Hussey wrote was as follows: “Sallie was a lady, She was a soldier too She marched beside the colours, Our own red white and blue, It was in the days of our Civil War That she lived her life so true”. Hussey was quietly altruistic and never complained about her ailment and in 1921 during Passion Week she wrote her noteworthy hymn for which she would be remembered. This was based on Jesus’s betrayal by Judas in the Garden of Gethsemane and his sacrifice on the cross at Calvary (ref: Matthew 26 and Luke 23) Titled ‘Lead me to Calvary’ it begins: “King of my life, I crown Thee now, Thine all the glory be, Lest I forget Thy thorn-crowned brow Lead me to Calvary. Lest I forget Gethsemane, Lest I forget Thine agony, Lest I forget Thy love for me Lead me to Calvary”. Hussey shows that despite the challenges of physical pain, beauty, inspiration and service can be achieved. In her later years she asked to be baptised by immersion in water because she wanted others to know that he loved Jesus Christ. This was not part of the Quaker heritage but revealed her personal faith. On September 5th 1958 she passed away in New Hampshire aged 84. Amongst Hussey’s many hymns she wrote: ‘Thy Will Be Done’, ‘For Every Good and Perfect Gift’ and ‘He that Overcometh’.

WAR GRAVE TALKS are given by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC). This is an international organisation that honours men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in the First and Second World Wars and ensures they are not forgotten. CWGC are funded by six Commonwealth Governments and build and maintain war memorials and cemeteries in 150 countries. The staff are supporters and volunteers who make sure that the stories of those who died are told. Across Great Britain there are war graves and memorials at over 12,000 locations and CWGC offers the opportunity to find out more about their work in these different areas and the connections to the men and women commemorated there. CWGC is a charity that aims to educate people with its work and the inspiring stories of those who died whilst fighting in the two world wars. The talks given by CWGC are free but donations would be appreciated and if you would like to find out more please email: [email protected] These talks can be delivered at times, dates and locations to suit you and they include Architecture and Conservation, horticulture and the CWGC records and archives.