Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCH MARKET takes place on Saturday March 1st in the church at 10.30am to 12pm.

“WATTS OF WALES” refers to two gifted hymn writers. While Isaac Watts is called the father of English hymnody, William Williams is considered to be the father of Welsh hymnody. Williams is also known as William Williams Pantycelyn where the Welsh nickname Pantycelyn meaning “Holly Hollow” was the name of a farmhouse where his mother lived and where he later died aged 73. Williams was born on February 11th 1717 in Carmarthenshire. He studied for the medical profession but on hearing a challenging sermon by the Methodist evangelist Howell Harris in Talgarth, mid-Wales he became converted. Harris was one of the main leaders of the Welsh Methodist revival in the 18th century along with the evangelist Daniel Rowland and Williams himself. It began with the Great Awakening which was a succession of religious revivals in America between the 18th and 20th century. The preacher George Whitefield in 1739 played a large part in the Great Awakening in Great Britain and North America and also involved John Wesley in the mission field. Williams was ordained a deacon in 1740 and in due course was attached to two local Anglican churches in Breconshire. However he realised that his heart lay in the work of Harris as a travelling preacher on horseback and soon he left his position as a curate and joined with the itinerant Methodist preachers which included Whitefield, Wesley, Harris and the revivalist Daniel Rowland. It was not an easy life for the travelling preacher. The weather could be harsh and there was always the possibility of being hit by flying objects from heckling dissenters. Nevertheless, Williams was unperturbed by the hazards of his calling and spoke powerfully in the pulpit. He laboured extensively across the country in bringing people to a knowledge of Jesus Christ. For fifty years he travelled in Wales preaching the gospel and was a highly esteemed preacher. Even so he was often brought before his diocese for what were considered irregularities and was refused the priesthood. Soon after Williams left the Church of England and moved to the Welsh Calvinistic Methodist Connection as an itinerant preacher of the Word of God where he converted thousands of people to the LORD. At the time, the church in Wales was still mainly singing metrical psalms in their services and it was noted by the revivalists that there were no hymns in the Welsh language. Harris wanted hymns and he arranged a hymn-writing competition between the preachers. The clear winner was Williams whose talent for verse-writing led to his recognition as poet laureate of the Welsh revival. He went on to write many hymns in both English and Welsh and in 1745 his popular hymn “Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah” was written in Welsh. In 1771 the first verse was translated into English by a Rev. Peter Williams and as a result Williams translated the complete hymn into English. Most hymnals keep to the same hymn text but in this hymn the first line of the stanza often uses “Redeemer” instead of “Jehovah” which is more specifically “Yahweh” (YHWH) the personal name for God. The first verse is: “Guide me, O Thou great Jehovah Pilgrim through this barren land I am weak, but Thou art mighty Hold me with Thy powerful hands, Bread of heaven feed me now and evermore”. The hymn refers to the Old Testament book of Exodus where God the redeemer brings the Hebrew people out of captivity in Egypt led by Moses. On their journey in the barren land their needs are met with the “Bread of heaven” through God’s kindness. The second stanza begins: “Open now the crystal fountain Whence the healing water’s flow Let the fiery cloudy pillar Lead me all my journey through”. The crystal fountain alludes to the refreshing water flowing from the rock for the people (Exodus 17:6) and the fire by night and the cloudy pillar by day was a reminder to the Israelites of God’s presence accompanying them and His protection (Exodus 13:21). The third stanza says: “When I tread the verge of Jordan Bid my anxious fears subside Death of death, and hell’s destruction Land me safe on Canaan’s side” which speaks of trusting in God through life’s various perils. At the end of the age as explained in Revelation 20:13-14 “each person was judged according to what they had done. Then death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire”. And so the directive “Land me safe on Canaan’s side” which is the promised land and life is the better choice. The hymn has a wide scope of influence due to its universal theme on life’s difficulties combined with the need for Jesus’s saving grace. A writer of more than 800 hymns Williams died on January 11th 1791 which was just 2 months before John Wesley’s death and 3 months after the death of Daniel Rowland. Williams became known as the most famous hymn writer of Welsh Methodism and the first Welsh romantic poet. In addition to his Welsh hymns he published many in English which include: Hosanna to the Son of David, Gloria in Excelsis and Jesus lead us with Thy power. In the Welsh language Williams prepared hymn books such as the Book of Welsh Hymns, “The Visible Farewell” and in 1762 “The Songs of Those Upon the Sea of Glass”. These books were later brought into one volume and are still used in churches in Wales.