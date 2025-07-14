Winchelsea Village Voice

HASTINGS & RYE ROCK CHOIR

DRAGONS and fiery serpents are amongst the wild beasts mentioned in the Bible that lived alongside people throughout the centuries. In the creation account in Genesis 1 God made both the land animals and humans on day 6 of the 7 days of creation. The birds He created on day 5 which contrasts with notions that birds are modern day dinosaurs since birds were created the day before the land animals. Nevertheless Sir Richard Owen, born in Lancaster on July 20th 1804 (died 1892) coined the word Dinosaur in 1841 meaning terrible lizard without acknowledging the link to dragons or creation. Before 1841 dinosaurs were simply known as dragons and became extinct usually due to being hunted and killed. Yet by the 19th century dragons were no longer considered to have existed and were relegated to myths. Dinosaurs were thus separated as a species from their connection to dragons. Instead dinosaurs merged with the evolutionary narrative that referred to an extinct species from ages past. The supposition was that dinosaurs existed over 66 million years ago when they were apparently terminated by a large asteroid which struck the earth. This was supported by Natural philosophy which ignores the creator God and His providence.Instead its secular ideas gave rise to palaeontology which observes the history of life through studying fossils. American professor of Palaeontology Othniel Charles Marsh (1831-99) was known for his discoveries of many dinosaur species including Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Allosaurs and Brontosaurus much of which came from the rich bone beds of Colorado. In the mid 19th century Marsh was involved in the Bone Wars also known as The Great Dinosaur Rush which was a period of ruthless, competitive fossil hunting and much deception. An intense rivalry grew between Marsh and a fellow palaeontologist Edward Drinker Cope where each resorted to bribery, theft and the destruction of bones to outdo the other. They used their wealth to buy dinosaur bones from fossil hunters in their quest for paleontological supremacy and eventually both were financially bankrupt, having pursued commerce rather than carefully scrutinising their finds. Dinosaur/dragon fossils have been around for millennia and from 265 AD the Chinese knew them as dragon bones which they used in traditional medicines. In Europe these fossils were believed to be the remains of giant biblical creatures. Noah’s flood of 2348 BC led to the deaths of all the land-dwelling animals and most became fossilised. The fossilisation of a species involves rapid burial to prevent oxygen from entering and not the alleged millions of years. The result of the heavy flood that coveredthe Earth for 150 days was that many fossils of different species were produced. After the flood the animals that exited the ark began to multiply and The Old Testament book of Job 40:15-18 records a powerful creature called the Behemoth which existed in Job’s time (around 2100 BC) Behemoth is described as eating grass as an ox and “his bones are like bars of iron and he moves his tail like a cedar” which would suggest a dinosaur possibly a diplodocus. The Bible also describes the dragon Leviathan and Job 41 explains this animal. He breathes fire and smoke and no weapon can pierce his skin: “Out of his mouth go burning lamps, and sparks of fire. Out of his nostrils goes smoke, as out of a seething pot or caldron.His breath kindleth coals, and a flame goes out of his mouth. The flakes of his flesh are joined together: they are firm; they cannot be moved.” God has control of this wild beast. As stated in Isaiah 27:1 “the LORD with his strong sword shall punish leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea”. God killed many of these beasts and gave their meat for food to the people living in the wilderness. This is told in Psalm 74:13-14 “thou brakest the heads of the dragons in the waters.Thou brakest the heads of leviathan in pieces, and gavest him to be meat to the people inhabiting the wilderness”. These are examples that dragons/dinosaurs lived alongside people and in the last few years fossils of dinosaurs have been found with soft tissue including internal organs. As flesh breaks down rapidly over time this suggests that these animals were living in the near distant past and not millions of years ago as some theorists like to imagine. There are examples of these prospective dinosaurs. At Angkor Wat the Buddhist monastery in Cambodia there is a bas-relief on a wall of a dinosaur with back plates which is a stegosaurus. Even though there are many reliefs of different animals in the temple this sculpture has captured people’s attention since it is regarded as proof that humans and dinosaurs have co-existed. Many dinosaurs were bipedal meaning they had hip structures that enabled them to stand on two legs and these would be included in the “beasts of the earth” and there were also the “beasts of the field” of which Behemoth was one (ref: Genesis 1:24-25)