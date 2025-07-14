Winchelsea Village Voice
HASTINGS & RYE ROCK CHOIR concert will be held in Winchelsea’s pub the New Inn on Saturday July 19th at 3pm and all are invited. This will be followed at 8pm by the Rye Harbour Herrings Sea Shanties get-together.
WUTHERING HEIGHTS DAY on Sunday July 20th will round off the weekend of singing and dancing events at the local New Inn. For fans of Kate Bush and her chart-topping Wuthering Heights song “Heathcliff it’s me Cathy come home” please head down to the New Inn at 11.45am. If possible do wear your best translucent red outfit and help recreate the legendary dance moves. There will be a run-through of the dance at 11.45am in the car park and you can bring the children and dogs along to join in. At 12 noon everyone will get the opportunity to dance in the pub garden. This celebration also marks the birthday of novelist Emily Bronte on July 30th 1818 who was the writer of Wuthering Heights in 1847.
GARDEN VISIT next month on Thursday August 14th. The Garden Society has arranged an outing to Nymans the delightful National Trust property at Handcross near Haywards Heath.Nymans is the name of the Regency-style house built around 1839 and its gardens were created by plantsman and designer Ludwig Messel and contain important international and heritage plant collections. The cost of the coach is £17 and entry is free for National Trust members. If you are not members entry is £20/£22 depending on gift aid. Further details to follow but as this outing is likely to be very popular do contact Judith or Howard as soon as possible. The journey time is approximately one and a half hours so there will be plenty of time to explore the wonderful gardens, visit exhibitions and relax with tea/coffee and a snack. Also, the Garden Society’s Summer Show is in mid-August and it is time to plan your entries. All members are invited to take part and there is a chance of winning in the Floral Art section even if you only enter a jam jar of weeds and wildflowers. On Saturday August 9th the annual Winchelsea Fete will be held in the Cricket Field. Once again the Garden Society will have a stall at the Fete selling recycled tools, pots and other garden paraphernalia and the money raised will help subsidise the garden outings.
PARISH MEETING arranged by Icklesham Parish Council will take place on Monday July 21st at 7.15pm in Winchelsea Beach Community Hall. This is a Full Council meeting which is open to all and the public toilets in Winchelsea will be on the agenda. Following Rother DC’s (RDC) decision to put Winchelsea’s only public toilet up for sale, there has been no acceptable offer to buy and retain the facilities. However, there is an option for IPC to purchase and manage Winchelsea’s public toilets. In the meantime Winchelsea Residents Association (WRA) is in contact with RDC to support a suitable arrangement and obtain reassurance that the toilets will remain open. The next Planning meeting with IPC will be on Monday July 28th at 6.15pm in the Court Hall.
DRAGONS and fiery serpents are amongst the wild beasts mentioned in the Bible that lived alongside people throughout the centuries. In the creation account in Genesis 1 God made both the land animals and humans on day 6 of the 7 days of creation. The birds He created on day 5 which contrasts with notions that birds are modern day dinosaurs since birds were created the day before the land animals. Nevertheless Sir Richard Owen, born in Lancaster on July 20th 1804 (died 1892) coined the word Dinosaur in 1841 meaning terrible lizard without acknowledging the link to dragons or creation. Before 1841 dinosaurs were simply known as dragons and became extinct usually due to being hunted and killed. Yet by the 19th century dragons were no longer considered to have existed and were relegated to myths. Dinosaurs were thus separated as a species from their connection to dragons. Instead dinosaurs merged with the evolutionary narrative that referred to an extinct species from ages past. The supposition was that dinosaurs existed over 66 million years ago when they were apparently terminated by a large asteroid which struck the earth. This was supported by Natural philosophy which ignores the creator God and His providence.Instead its secular ideas gave rise to palaeontology which observes the history of life through studying fossils. American professor of Palaeontology Othniel Charles Marsh (1831-99) was known for his discoveries of many dinosaur species including Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Allosaurs and Brontosaurus much of which came from the rich bone beds of Colorado. In the mid 19th century Marsh was involved in the Bone Wars also known as The Great Dinosaur Rush which was a period of ruthless, competitive fossil hunting and much deception. An intense rivalry grew between Marsh and a fellow palaeontologist Edward Drinker Cope where each resorted to bribery, theft and the destruction of bones to outdo the other. They used their wealth to buy dinosaur bones from fossil hunters in their quest for paleontological supremacy and eventually both were financially bankrupt, having pursued commerce rather than carefully scrutinising their finds. Dinosaur/dragon fossils have been around for millennia and from 265 AD the Chinese knew them as dragon bones which they used in traditional medicines. In Europe these fossils were believed to be the remains of giant biblical creatures. Noah’s flood of 2348 BC led to the deaths of all the land-dwelling animals and most became fossilised. The fossilisation of a species involves rapid burial to prevent oxygen from entering and not the alleged millions of years. The result of the heavy flood that coveredthe Earth for 150 days was that many fossils of different species were produced. After the flood the animals that exited the ark began to multiply and The Old Testament book of Job 40:15-18 records a powerful creature called the Behemoth which existed in Job’s time (around 2100 BC) Behemoth is described as eating grass as an ox and “his bones are like bars of iron and he moves his tail like a cedar” which would suggest a dinosaur possibly a diplodocus. The Bible also describes the dragon Leviathan and Job 41 explains this animal. He breathes fire and smoke and no weapon can pierce his skin: “Out of his mouth go burning lamps, and sparks of fire. Out of his nostrils goes smoke, as out of a seething pot or caldron.His breath kindleth coals, and a flame goes out of his mouth. The flakes of his flesh are joined together: they are firm; they cannot be moved.” God has control of this wild beast. As stated in Isaiah 27:1 “the LORD with his strong sword shall punish leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea”. God killed many of these beasts and gave their meat for food to the people living in the wilderness. This is told in Psalm 74:13-14 “thou brakest the heads of the dragons in the waters.Thou brakest the heads of leviathan in pieces, and gavest him to be meat to the people inhabiting the wilderness”. These are examples that dragons/dinosaurs lived alongside people and in the last few years fossils of dinosaurs have been found with soft tissue including internal organs. As flesh breaks down rapidly over time this suggests that these animals were living in the near distant past and not millions of years ago as some theorists like to imagine. There are examples of these prospective dinosaurs. At Angkor Wat the Buddhist monastery in Cambodia there is a bas-relief on a wall of a dinosaur with back plates which is a stegosaurus. Even though there are many reliefs of different animals in the temple this sculpture has captured people’s attention since it is regarded as proof that humans and dinosaurs have co-existed. Many dinosaurs were bipedal meaning they had hip structures that enabled them to stand on two legs and these would be included in the “beasts of the earth” and there were also the “beasts of the field” of which Behemoth was one (ref: Genesis 1:24-25)
WINCHELSEA BEACH Fellowship Lunch will be on Friday July 25th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall. Booking is essential in order to cater for the right number of people and everybody is welcome. To book your place please phone 07927 107678 or email [email protected] There is no charge for the meal but donations are encouraged and all proceeds will be sent to a charity which is usually a local one. So far this year the Winchelsea Beach Community Association has raised money for St Michael's Hospice; Rye Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital; Rye Sailability; The Myanmar Earthquake appeal and Rye Foodbank. However, the main aim of the lunch is for fellowship and to enjoy sharing a meal with others.
Cindi Cogswell [email protected]