Winner of the 2025 Noddy Fest Top Dog of the Day trophy

On Saturday 6th September over 703 people and their dogs took part in Noddy Fest, our annual fun dog show. There were eighteen Ring Classes during the day, including ‘The Most Expressive Eyes’ to ‘Most Fabulous Female or Lad, Best Rescue, Golden Oldie and Pawsome Puppy and ‘Fastest time’ rounds in the Agility Paddock - something for all owners and their dogs to take part in.

The 1st prize winners of the eighteen Ring Classes were eligible to enter free into the final event of 2025 Noddy Fest, ‘Top Dog of the Day’. The winner of the trophy was Jess Graham, 14 years old and her working cocker spaniel Lucky, who is 4 years old.

On winning the trophy Jess said: “Lucky has always been and will be my best friend.I honestly entered the show with absolutely no expectations as she has never been in that sort of environment before. To hear my name be announced at the end I told myself there must be another Jess it can't be me, but when Lucky's name followed, I knew it was us! From having no expectations at all to winning ‘Top Dog of the Day’, I'm so beyond proud of her and it will be a lifelong memory. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Mount Noddy team, who were so welcoming and have the most loving hearts. They deserve huge praise for all the time and work they put into helping all the animals”.

Susan Botherway, Branch Manager was the judge for the ‘Top Dog of the Day’ and she said: “It was so difficult choosing a winner for Top Dog of the Day, with so many deserving the title. Lucky's fantastic character shone through, and it was lovely to see the bond Jess shares with her”.

Jess with Lucky winners of the 'Top Dog of the Day' trophy

We had been anxiously weather-watching in hope the rain would stop and were fortunate that on Saturday we had a blue sky and sunshine. The dogs were able to cool off in splash pools, and owners and their dogs enjoy ice-creams and tempting food and treats from the Mount Noddy Tea Tent and BBQ and pick up some pre-loved dog accessories or treat their four-legged friends to a brand new item from our onsite shop or one of the other stall-holders.

Sixty-six dogs took part in ‘Have a Go’ session in our fully equipped Agility Paddock. Cruizer owned by Jana Langley achieved the fastest round in 33 seconds!

Last year we rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed 353 cats and dogs and this year todate, we have rescued 314 cats and dogs. It costs £2,466 a day to operate Mount Noddy Animal Centre. With the help of our sponsors and supporters on the day we raised an amazing £10,553.62 gross and net profit of £7,370.41, vital funds that will go towards the care of Mount Noddy cats and dogs until we find them their forever homes.

We are grateful to the following companies and individuals who sponsored the day:

Cruizer winner of fastest time over the Agility Course - 33 seconds.

Event sponsors:ACD Projects and Greenwood Wealth Solutions. Programme sponsor: BEAR Petworth. Ring class sponsors: Advanced Aeration; Beard Construction; BCG Electrical; Duncan Reeds; Europe Home Security; Key Systems; Lighthouse Pet Hospital; Morris Crocker; Petworth Vet Centre; Secure Screening Services; Tann Westlake Ltd; and, Thomas Newell Ltd. Individual attraction sponsors: Fine and Country Chichester and Comyn and James Estate Agents. Prizes: The Artful Dog Studio vouchers for the photoshoot experience. Individuals and companies that donated raffle prizes and the public and their dogs that made Noddy Fest such a fun and successful day.