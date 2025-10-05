Woman on epic trek for Gaza reaches 2000 miles

Ruth Herbert is walking from her home in Arnside to Turkey on a solo expedition to raise money for UK registered charity, Medical Aid for Palestinians, with an initial fundraising target of £25,000. Setting off in early May, Ruth has walked the length of England, across Europe and into the Balkans. She is currently in her 8th country, Montenegro having walked for 154 days, covered 2000 miles and so far has raised £42,000.

Ruth has confronted and overcome all kinds of hazards, which have tested her emotional and physical strength; replacing worn out boots, navigating unreliable way markers and accommodation on pilgrimage routes through France, Switzerland and Italy, sourcing suitable food, negotiating fields and forests, home to wild bears and feral dogs in Bosnia Herzegovina, while walking through meadows of unexploded mines, horrific reminders of a previous conflict. She has traversed dangerous and perilous paths, carrying her belongings on her back.

Of course, there are many sides to this story and as well as multiple challenges, Ruth has also experienced the welcome and kindness of strangers. Strangers who have funded treatment for her feet, paid for accommodation, have taken her into their homes, and transported her bags. In Montenegro, she has appeared on national TV and been warmly welcomed by the Palestinian ambassador Rabbii Hantouli who thanked her for her courageous initiative to support the Palestinian people.

Her journey continues with her enthusiasm and determination undiminished.

Ruth Herbert before setting off on her Big Trek 4 Palestine

“The situation in Gaza has not changed, so we still need to speak out. When you have a political cause, you have to be there for the long term. Suffragettes did not win their cause overnight.”

She plans to arrive in Turkey in November.

Please follow Ruth’s amazing adventure on Facebook and Instagram

and support her fundraising for Medical Aid for Palestinians here