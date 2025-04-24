Woman takes on London marathon 2025 for brain tumour charity
In January 2022, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition- Giant Cell Arteritis. Then, in April 2022, came another shock: three brain tumours. After surgery, radiation, and countless challenges, I’ve been determined to keep moving, even when it meant simply going to the gym to stay fit.
Running has helped me stay strong, physically and mentally. I’ve had to give up my job to focus on my health, but since January 2024, I’ve been running regularly, rebuilding my strength and stamina. Now, I am honored and excited—if a bit nervous—to run the London Marathon for The Brain Tumour Charity.
This marathon is more than a race; it’s a chance to give back to the charity that’s supported me with emotional guidance, financial advice, and hope.
You can help me raise funds to support life-changing research. Together, we can make a difference.
By running for The Brain Tumour Charity, I'm playing a huge part in The Charity's movement to help people with brain tumours live longer and better lives.
https://www.justgiving.com/page/susan-brigstock-1725808435690?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015