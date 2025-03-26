'Wonderful' Streets of Wealden performances return

Wealden’s high streets are transforming into lively stages for a spectacular lineup of artists and performances.

The events kick off on Friday 28 March, from 2pm–5pm in Polegate, with Xena Flame’s dazzling hula hoop skills, UK African Acrobats and hilarious walkabout acts like the Flying Buttresses, Hodman & Sally, and Circo Rum Ba Ba’s giant Bats and Bugs.

On two Saturdays in April and May, residents can join in with activities for all the family in Crowborough, Heathfield, Hailsham, and Uckfield. There is no need to book and the completely free entertainment is funded by Wealden District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. The events are run and hosted by 18 Hours Events.

On Saturday 19 April from 11.30am - 2.30pm Crowborough will be the setting for high-energy fun featuring Xena Flame’s hoops, Dan the Hat’s comedy juggling, street theatre

A streets of Wealden performer

from Inside Out Theatre Company, the UK African Acrobats, and the return of stilt walker, Dolly Delicious.

On Saturday 26 April from 11.30am –2.30pm Heathfield has an animal theme with the Flying Dodos along with the elephant and the drummer and other walkabout performances. On Saturday 17 May from 11.30am–2.30pm Hailsham will witness a hilarious Falconry Display, comedy acrobatics, stilt-walking DJs, and more Dolly Delicious. The final weekend is in Uckfield on Saturday 24 May from 11.30am–2.30pm with walkabout acts like puppet pigeons, very funny fake paparazzi, and street act Circo Rum Ba Ba’s popular Whizzers. Don’t miss Inside Out Theatre and Lily Fortune’s stilt walking too.

Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and deputy leader of the council said, “These events are a fantastic way to bring our communities together while celebrating the charm of our local high streets. Thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England and the

creativity of 18 Hours, we’ve been able to deliver these brilliant performances year after year. It’s a day full of laughter, joy and unforgettable moments for the whole family.”

For all the details, visit www.explorewealden.co.uk/whats-on-and-more/events/streets-of-wealden