Wood burners and open fires – the cosy killer

Brighton & Hove City Council has launched a campaign to raise awareness of the harm being caused by people using wood burners and open fires.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cosy Killer campaign is about letting people know the harmful impact that smoke particles from domestic burning are having on everybody’s health, including those inside the home.

It has a clear message that burning solid fuels is harmful to us all, and a contributing factor to 1 in 20 deaths in people over the age of 30 in Brighton & Hove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solid fuel burning is a significant source of fine particulate pollution, known as PM2.5.

Brighton & Hove's hard-hitting campaign illustrates the dangers of wood burners and open fires

PM2.5 are fine particles (more than 20 times thinner than a human hair) that can reach the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Burning wood or coal can triple the amount of harmful pollutants inside your homeBurning wood in homes produces more small-particle emissions than all road traffic in the UKParticle pollution can increase your risk of a heart attack, stroke and lung disease.Health risks

It marks the next step in a new approach to improve air quality and tackle the burning of solid fuels in Brighton & Hove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November the council launched the Brighton & Hove and Sussex Real-Time Air Quality Portal which allows residents to see real-time air quality readings 24 hours a day, seven days a week across the city.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero and Environmental Services, said: “This campaign is designed to highlight the dangers of using wood burners and open fires. I strongly believe most people who burn at home simply aren’t aware of the harm they’re doing.

“The smoke particles they produce have very damaging impacts on the health of people both inside and outside the home – especially those with chronic lung conditions like asthma.

“We know for some people, a wood burner is essential for them to be able to heat, but for the vast majority, it’s more of a luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re taking a new approach to burning solid fuels in the city this year, including greater enforcement ​in our Smoke Control Areas. It’s important we make sure our residents are aware of the health risks and impacts.”