Wood Weekend to highlight Men's Shed project in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of a charity that offers companionship and a sustainable hobby will be selling their wares at a Wood Market next month (March).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, off St Helens Road in Hastings, will host the Men’s Shed stall where members will sell items such as wooden bird boxes. The public can also place orders for bespoke items to be made or repaired.

The event on Saturday, March 22, will run from 10am to 3pm and will be part of a Wood Weekend to celebrate World Wood Day. Admission free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hastings and St Leonards Men’s Shed at Manhattan Gardens, Ore, is a charity founded in 2016 and is run by volunteers.

The wood workshop at the Men's Shed, Ore.

Godfrey Bevan, one of its trustees, said the Shed is part of a national association of Men’s Sheds. It currently has about 186 members, 10 per cent of whom are women.

He added: “Our members range from able-bodied to the disadvantaged and vulnerable. The Shed aims to mitigate loneliness and social isolation, and the consequent mental and physical ill health.

“The Shed provides a welcoming environment where they can make friends, pursue a craft hobby, and feel valued.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members often work with donated materials, with income from sales contributing to running costs.

A timely device made by a Men's Shed member.

The rented building houses a wood and a metal workshop, plus a social area. The trustees are fund-raising to buy their building and secure the project’s future.

Woodworker John Briot (correct), a former painter and decorator who once played football for Crystal Palace, said: “I really enjoy working here. You can make up your own mind what to make and you’re able to do it.”

New members are always welcome. Further details from [email protected] or telephone 01424 444246.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s market will also feature stalls including the Sussex Trug industry, a demonstration of brush-making, and Rupert Bozeat (correct), a former lecturer in furniture and product design, making and selling simple wooden utensils.

Wood Day, part of the Wood Weekend at Alexandra Park Greenhouse.

Sunday, March 23, will see a Wood Workshop at the greenhouse led by Rupert Bozeat. Beginners will learn how to carve useful utensils from soft, recently-felled hardwood. The event runs from 9.30am to 5.30pm and tickets cost £60, plus a £5.71 booking fee, from Eventbrite at our-greenhouse.org