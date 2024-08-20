Workshop helps prepare to Illuminate Bognor Regis for holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Light work was made of making colourful lanterns at a workshop held last week, as part of the preparations to Illuminate Bognor Regis on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Held at Bognor Makerspace in Longford Road, with sponsorship by Heygates Bookshop, crafters got down and very sticky under the expert guidance of local artist Mark Antony Haden Ford and his team, crafting brightly coloured lanterns from willow, tissue paper, masking tape and glue.

The quick learners progressed from simple lanterns to more ambitious fish on sticks in the hour and half sessions.

The lantern makers will be carrying their lit creations during the walking parade this Sunday evening, August 25, which leaves London Road Car Park at 8.30pm finishing on the Place St Maur for prize-giving.

Entry forms to join the parade can be collected from Heygates Bookshop or email [email protected].

Illuminate Bognor Regis will see the usual funfair along the Esplanade all weekend with fireworks from the Pier at 10pm following the parade on the Sunday evening.