World Older People’s Celebration Day at Bexhill Leisure Centre

In support of East Sussex County Council's 'Festival Of Life' campaign, that’s currently taking place during September & October, the centre held an event, with a programme of activities to support World Older People's Day.

The leisure centre is operated on behalf of Rother District Council, worked in partnership with Active Rother, in welcoming over 100 people to celebrate, and take part in the Walking Sports programme on site. A number of wider activities, were also included in the event, all designed and targeting the older generation in the local community. Attendees had the opportunity to try; Active 4 Life Class, Chaired Based Classes, Pickleball, Walking Cricket, Walking Football, and Walking Netball.

Healthy Communities forms a key part of the local provision in the Rother Community, Freedom Leisure actively promote a healthy lifestyle, across the communities and facilities that we serve. Our ethos is providing affordable and accessible physical, mental and social opportunities, in community facilities and local area, available for everyone in the community we serve.

Martyn Reynolds, Area Healthy Communities Manager for Freedom Leisure ‘It was great to see so many members of the community attend the day, accessing our Walking Sports programme at the leisure centre. The programme brings the community together, both from a physical and mental wellbeing aspect, helping to promote being active, encourage social inclusion and break down barriers around loneliness. A perfect opportunity to demonstrate how Freedom Leisure strives to improve lives through leisure.’

Walking Football action from the day

Stuart Ramsbottom, Active and Healthy Communities Specialist at Rother District Council ‘Active Rother aims to support Rother residents to be active, working in partnership with organisations such as Freedom Leisure. We are delighted that the chance to take part in Walking Sports is available at Bexhill Leisure Centre, helping older adults take part in their favourite sports, whilst enjoying an opportunity to meet up and socialise with others.’

Keeping active throughout your life and especially as you get older has many benefits;

Physical health - Keeping bones, muscles and joints strong

Mental wellbeing - Reducing stress, boosting mood, and keeping the mind sharp

Social connection - Team games, walking groups or exercise classes help people feel part of the community.

Independence - Regular activity supports balance, flexibility, and everyday mobility

For more information on the Freedom Leisure's Walking Sports and Chair Based Class provision in Bexhill, please visit Active Communities Rother | Freedom Leisure or contact Bexhill Leisure Centre on 01424 731171.