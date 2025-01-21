Worthing and Chichester Jobcentres supporting Apprenticeship week this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jobcentre Partnership Adviser Geoff Clarke said “We’re looking forward to another successful year in our Coastal West Sussex Jobcentres.

The priority remains to build excellent partnerships with local businesses, so we can help to fill their vacancies with the right people. For jobseekers our work coaches have a range of support on offer including access to training and voluntary work experience. This along with specialist services through our Disability Employment Advisors, can act as a springboard to a new career.

With National Apprenticeship Week approaching (10th to 16th February) our local Jobcentres are busy planning, with events in Chichester and Worthing.

The events will give customers the opportunity to speak to recruiting employers and training providers in a variety of sectors with a mixture of roles on offer. Many of the apprenticeships pay more than minimum wage and are open to people of all ages.

They will also help understand what apprenticeships are and their benefits, explore types of apprenticeships available and find out about the ‘Find an Apprenticeship service’

For further details please contact your local Jobcentre.