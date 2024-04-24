Worthing Author visiting schools and early year settings in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachel is visiting schools, early years settings and bookshops in Sussex from now until the end of May.

She spent her early years in Worthing and her family still live here. She has worked with young children most of her life, an experience which has helped her write books which amuse and educate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors" is a fun-filled adventure around the world in wind and solar powered "Fast Fred" which encourages teamwork, inclusion, taking action and celebration. With it's joining in rhyme at the end it promotes early literacy skills.

Rachel reading at an event.

She has just been offered a traditional publishing contract for her next book, a follow on from "Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors".

She says that children enjoy having the book read to them and ask quite interesting questions. One of the common questions is "how do you write a book?"

Rachel is signing books and meeting customers in Waterstones Rustington on May 12.