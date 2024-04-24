Worthing Author visiting schools and early year settings in Sussex
Rachel is visiting schools, early years settings and bookshops in Sussex from now until the end of May.
She spent her early years in Worthing and her family still live here. She has worked with young children most of her life, an experience which has helped her write books which amuse and educate.
"Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors" is a fun-filled adventure around the world in wind and solar powered "Fast Fred" which encourages teamwork, inclusion, taking action and celebration. With it's joining in rhyme at the end it promotes early literacy skills.
She has just been offered a traditional publishing contract for her next book, a follow on from "Aunty Planty and the Eco Warriors".
She says that children enjoy having the book read to them and ask quite interesting questions. One of the common questions is "how do you write a book?"
Rachel is signing books and meeting customers in Waterstones Rustington on May 12.
There is still availability for an author visit in your school or nursery before the end of May. Rachel may be contacted by email at [email protected] to arrange a reading.