Worthing-based Viking Extrusions supports Wadars Animal Rescue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wadars Animal Rescue are proud to announce the support of management and staff at Worthing-based Viking Extrusions Ltd.

Located in Ivy Arch, Worthing, Viking Extrusions Ltd are specialist manufacturers of silicone products, serving worldwide clients for more than 30 years.

Managing Director Greg Vernon said: “We are delighted to have supported Wadars this year with a donation and hope to get involved in other ways in the future. We really like to help local charities and are always looking for ways to support the local community because myself and my team take a lot of pride in our hometown. I can’t thank our loyal staff enough for making this donation possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wadars Interim Fundraising Manager, Ros Bird recently visited the company and was given a guided tour of the processing areas and an opportunity to meet some of the staff team which included Koko, the office dog - herself a rescue dog - and who was the perfect canine host!

Viking Extrusions Team members presenting a donation cheque.

Ros said: “A donation from Viking Extrusions will definitely contribute towards helping Wadars deliver its vital community services rehoming a range of domestic pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, and gerbils as well as helping us to continue operating our mobile wildlife rescue service.

"My visit was really informative, and I will never take a rubber seal for granted again!"

She added: “Wadars outgoings are continually rising, and we have to work even harder to raise badly needed funds. We are very grateful indeed for this additional support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a range of offerings and ideas for local businesses to get involved, whether large or small. We are keen to work with them.”

Thanks to loyal and new supporters Wadars was able to rescue more than 1,200 sick and injured wildlife and found homes for hundreds of companion animals last year.

Wadars would love you to join the growing number of local businesses, their customers and clients who want to help make a difference for domestic pets and local wildlife across West Sussex.

Not only will the company’s management and staff be thanked and feel valued, supporting Wadars also presents a collaborative opportunity for dual party awareness raising.

If you are a local business seeking a charity partnership, could offer pro bono support or would like some team building opportunities then please get in touch by contacting [email protected].