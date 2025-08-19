Worthing brothers take on Pedal to the Peaks in memory of sister

The Pedal to the Peaks challenge is an epic undertaking by anyone’s reckoning. Those brave enough to take it on sign up to hike the three highest peaks in the UK and cycle between each one – a total of 788km.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for brothers Charlie and Joe Milner-Smith from Worthing, this six-day feat of endurance is part of a much longer journey.

“It’s something we have been meaning to do in honour of our sister for years now,” says Charlie, 35. “Laura was five when she was diagnosed with cancer. Even though she was so unwell, she never stopped smiling, she was the happiest, most energetic little girl you could ever imagine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Laura died in 2004 when she was just six. “With this challenge, we wanted to honour her and her resilience,” says Charlie. “In a way, she was the one who got the rest of the family through her illness.”

Charlie and Joe Milner-Smith tackling the hiking part of the challenge

Throughout Laura’s illness and after her death, the family was supported by Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice near Arundel. Charlie and Joe have raised almost £3,000 for the charity with Pedal to the Peaks – and they are planning more fundraising for 2026.

For now, they are recovering from a gruelling six days of hiking through the night and cycling in difficult conditions. “It took six months to prepare and train for this, and the journey pushed us to our limits – both physically and mentally,” says Charlie.

“From midges in the Scottish Highlands and the terrifying Hardknott Pass in Cumbria, culminating in torrential rain as we entered Wales, it was an exercise in resilience. But it was also an incredible experience – we met some amazing people and saw how beautiful this country really is. It definitely brought us closer together and it was good to chat about our memories of Laura and why we were doing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey was about more than just testing their own limits. Their sister, Anna, and dad, David, hiked the peaks with them and provided support throughout the journey.

Charlie and Joe Milner-Smith with their bikes

“Chestnut Tree House has meant so much to our family,” says Charlie. “My three brothers and I all have fond memories of being there with my family and when we lost Laura, Chestnut Tree House was there for the whole family, providing comfort, care, and support.

“As we hiked and cycled our way across the UK, every mile, every step, was a tribute to Laura’s memory and the amazing work this charity continues to do for others. Although it was tough, knowing that this money would go towards helping families like ours made every moment worth it. We hope that in some small way, our efforts can contribute to the comfort Chestnut Tree House brings to others.”

If you're feeling inspired to take on a challenge please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/events