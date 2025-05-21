Worthing care home marks 80th Anniversary of VE Day with lunch for blind veterans group

Founded in 1915 in response to the plight of veterans who had lost their sight during the First World War, Blind Veterans UK offers help to all vision-impaired ex-Servicemen and women, regardless of how or when they lost their sight.

Today, one of the two Blind Veterans UK Centres of Wellbeing is located in Rustington, West Sussex and many of the fifteen lunch guests regularly meet there.

Bowler Hats, Bunting and British Culinary Classics

On a sunny afternoon, the team welcomed the party of veterans, partners and volunteers to Tarring Manor. They were shown to the 2nd floor dining room, which was gaily decorated with flags and bunting, with Union Jack bowler hats on the tables for guests to wear – and quite a few did!

During the war, fish and potatoes were two foods in plentiful supply and not rationed, so in honour of the fishermen and land girls who kept wartime Britain supplied, the nation’s favourite dish – Fish and Chips – was served for lunch by Tarring Manor’s chefs. It was followed by individual traditional strawberry trifles, another popular choice.

Positive Feedback and a Future Partnership

The relaxed, sociable event was pronounced a huge success with lots of positive comments from the veterans. Michael, a long-time volunteer with Blind Veterans UK praised the Tarring Manor staff who he said “… have been amazing” and veteran John grabbed Group Executive Head Chef, Steve, to give him some cheeky feedback: “They’re the best fish and chips I’ve had …… “today”, he laughed!

After such a positive experience, Blind Veterans UK Community Support Worker, Hollie Saul and Tarring Manor’s Customer Relationship Manager, Mario Marzolini, are working on opportunities for local veterans to visit the care home for afternoon tea and to join the residents in activities sessions.

Hollie added: “At Blind Veterans UK we believe that vision-impaired veterans should be able to lead the life they choose so the chance to interact with others, rather than retreating into a closed life, is a huge focus for us.”

1 . Contributed Proud in purple - Veteran surrounded by Union Jacks Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A happy occasion for Blind Veterans UK volunteer, Mike Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Blind Veterans UK chat over lunch Photo: Submitted