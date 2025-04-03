Worthing charity to benefit from garden centre support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A garden centre manager from Dial Post, near Horsham, will be putting his best foot forward this weekend to support a charity dear to his heart.

Jon Brunton is based at family-run Old Barn Nurseries and, on Sunday (6 April) he will embark on an incredible personal challenge.

His first ever marathon, Jon is running in aid of Worthing’s St Barnabas Hospice.

Jon has witnessed first-hand the remarkable care, compassion, and dedication St Barnabas offers to those facing incredibly difficult times. With every step he takes, he’ll be running in honour of the nurses, doctors and carers who make a world of difference when it matters most.

Jon Brunton from Old Barn Garden Centre prepares for his marathon fundraiser

Jon’s Just Giving page is at https://bit.ly/421qDcP

His friends, family and colleagues at Tates of Sussex will be heading down to give him a cheer and hope that their encouragement will help push him through every gruelling mile.

“Let’s rally behind Jon and help him make a meaningful difference for St Barnabas Hospice”, says his boss Paul Smythe. “Go smash it, Jon – we’re all behind you.”