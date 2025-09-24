Worthing Debt Help Centre celebrates fifteen years of helping to free local people from debt

Worthing’s Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre is continuing to offer free debt advice to local people as many struggle with the costs of essentials

A FREE local debt advice service is celebrating fifteen years of helping hundreds of local people and their families in Worthing to sort out their finances.

New Life Church, Worthing launched the Debt Centre in partnership with UK debt and budgeting help charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) in 2010.

During the last fifteen years, CAP’s Worthing Debt Centre has helped over 80 households to go debt free! This support has helped restore hope, saved family relationships, improved people’s mental wellbeing and changed many local lives for the better over the last 15 years.

Noel, Debt Centre Manager, said: “We are celebrating every single one of the amazing people we have helped out of debt in Worthing over the last 15 years!

“Debt can be easy to fall into and hard to get out of, without expert help. Especially with how high the cost of essentials are right now.

“Living on a low income combined with a change in circumstances that impacts your finances can quickly lead you into spiralling debts. We have helped many people who have had to borrow to pay for essentials, regularly skipped meals, and gone without their basic needs.

“We want to give huge praise to everyone in debt who has contacted us for help, worked with our team, and are now debt free or making progress towards achieving that aim.

“I also want to thank all the team and volunteers from New Life Church who over the last 15 years have spent countless hours supporting local people in need. Because of them, many lives in Worthing have been changed for the better.”

Noel is also keen to raise awareness of free debt advice as many local people continue to struggle with the high costs of essentials.

“At Christians Against Poverty our mission is to work with local churches to help people in our area break free from the chains of debt and poverty so they don’t have to use all their energy on just trying to survive but can have the opportunity to thrive.

“As much as we are celebrating this 15 year milestone, we also recognise that our work is far from over.

How to seek help

If you are struggling with your finances, you can find out more about what services CAP offers in your area by visiting capuk.org/help.

How to support CAP’s work

To support CAP’s work across the UK and help more individuals and families get out of debt, you can donate at capuk.org/donate.

If you’re interested in finding out more about how you can directly support your local CAP centre, contact Noel Atkins at [email protected]