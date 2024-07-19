Worthing Jobsfair success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Jobcentre worked in collaboration with Adur and Worthing Council to hold a cost of living jobsfair at the leisure centre. There were over 35 employers and providers at the event

On 27th June, Worthing Jobcentre, in partnership with Adur and Worthing Council hosted a Job Fair / Cost of Living event at Worthing Leisure Centre for Jobcentre customers and the local community. Over 35 employers, local organisations and training providers were present, which offered the 285 people who attended, local job opportunities across different sectors, support from charities and organisations, free courses and advice.

Adele Marshall, The Employer Engagement Lead at Worthing Jobcentre told me: 'Feedback was very positive' ‘Excellent’, ‘Well run’, ‘Really Organised’, ‘An excellent range of employers with exciting opportunities’.

Follow up interviews were booked in and some job offers made and accepted on the day!

Elsewhere in West Sussex, employment statistics have highlighted the great work being done by Work Coaches. A particular success is the 50 Plus age group, where there has been a 4% increase in people from Horsham having returned to work and 2% more people aged 18-24 in Chichester have returned to work, both against this time last year.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP said: “Spiralling economic inactivity, rising unemployment and the UK standing alone as the only G7 country where the employment rate is still not back to pre-pandemic levels. This is a truly dire inheritance which the Government is determined to tackle.

“Behind these statistics are real people, who have for too long been ignored and denied the support they need to get into work and get on at work.

“It’s time for change - in every corner of the country. That is why we are taking immediate actions to deliver on our growth mission, and spread jobs, prosperity, and opportunity to everyone, wherever they live.

“Our Plan to Get Britain Working again will overhaul jobcentres, deliver a youth guarantee, and give local areas the power they need to tackle economic inactivity and breakdown barriers to a brighter future."