Worthing siblings tackle 10-mile swim to Brighton in support of Parkinson’s UK

Andrew Carter, 50, and his sister Lou Johnson from Worthing, West Sussex, have successfully completed a challenging 10-mile swim from Brighton Pier to Worthing Pier to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

The siblings originally planned to swim from Worthing to the Rampion Wind Farm and back, but this was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Despite the delay and other challenges, they raised over £2,300 for Parkinson’s UK, in support of their dad, who has been living with Parkinson’s for over 10 years.

Andrew Carter said:"It was an easy decision to dedicate the swim to Dad, David and to raise money for such an important cause. We could see the devastating effects Parkinson’s has on people, and we wanted to do something significant to support the work Parkinson’s UK does.

"We're both regular swimmers and already active, but we had to step up our training for this challenge. We swam 4km at Splashpoint Adult Coaching twice a week, plus long weekend swims with the Worthing Open Water Swimmers (WOWS). Having a group of like-minded people to train with made it much more fun, especially on those cold, early mornings."

The swim took place on Saturday 28 September, starting at 7:45am. While the weather in the days leading up to the swim was poor, the day itself had calm seas and sunshine. Andrew and Lou had to arrange everything themselves, from securing a safety boat with help from Lancing Sailing and Water Sports Club to coordinating transport for their support team.

As the swim continued, conditions began to take their toll. After five hours in the water, Andrew was forced to abandon the swim just 900 metres from the finish due to exhaustion and the onset of hypothermia.

Andrew said:"It was tough. When you swim for that long, your mind starts to drift, and you think about all sorts of things. But when things got really difficult, it was thinking about Dad and what he's going through with Parkinson’s that kept me going. Knowing that we were raising money for Parkinson’s UK made all the difference."

Lou, though also exhausted and cold, managed to complete the swim, but was later taken to the hospital as a precaution to warm up.

Lou said:"It was a real team effort, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone who helped us, especially our swimming community. It was incredible to see so many people come together, both during the training and on the day itself."

Andrew added:"We didn’t know if the swim would even happen, given the weather, but the support from our sponsors and community was incredible.

"We’re so grateful to everyone who donated and cheered us on. This has been an unforgettable experience, and it’s amazing to know that we’ve raised so much for Parkinson’s UK."

Katherine Dennis, Community Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK said:“We’re so grateful to Andrew and Lou for their support and for everyone who donated to make this challenge a success.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this fundraising challenge inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

To support Andrew and Lou’s fundraising, please visit their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-carter-rampionswim24

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK and how to fundraise, visit parkinsons.org.uk