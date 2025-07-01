Worthing Theatres and Museum launches fundraising campaign to reimagine Worthing Museum’s archaeological treasures

Public invited to sponsor key artefacts and support £35,000 appeal for new displays Worthing Theatres & Museum (WTM) has launched a new public fundraising campaign, Reimagining Worthing Museum – A New Home for Old Treasures, to raise £35,000 to support the redisplay and reinterpretation of its nationally significant archaeological collection.

The campaign, which runs until early autumn, invites members of the public to sponsor some of the Museum’s most fascinating artefacts, including a woolly mammoth tusk discovered by local fishermen in 1920 and Neolithic flints frequently used in school sessions. With over 50,000 items in its archaeological collection—from Bronze Age hoards and Roman villa remains to Anglo-Saxon grave goods—the project aims to breathe new life into these treasures through the use of interactive technology, bespoke lighting, refreshed signage, and new display cases.

The Museum is currently closed as it connects to a pioneering low-carbon heat network, designed to decarbonise emissions across Worthing’s public buildings. WTM is using this temporary closure as a unique opportunity to overhaul the way it presents and shares its collections, with a focus initially on archaeology.

“This campaign is about more than just preserving objects,” said James Sainsbury, Worthing Museum’s archaeological curator. “It’s about unlocking the hidden stories of the people who shaped this landscape over thousands of years and giving our visitors exciting, engaging ways to connect with that history.”

Gold solidus from the Patching Hoard, c. 470 AD

The campaign also honours the many local residents who have contributed to the collection across generations. From farmers and builders to beachcombers and amateur historians, the archaeological gallery will celebrate the roles of these individuals in uncovering the past.

Amanda O’Reilly, WTM’s Creative Director and CEO, added:

“We’re incredibly excited about revealing the secrets of these precious treasures as vividly as modern technology and the skills of our expert curators can achieve. This campaign puts the local community at the heart of that transformation—helping us preserve, interpret and share our heritage for years to come.”

Donors will be able to choose giving levels themed around specific artefacts, creating a meaningful connection between supporters and the stories held within the museum. All contributions will go directly toward the creation of an inspiring new archaeological gallery, set to reopen as part of the museum’s wider relaunch in 2026.

To learn more and make a donation, visit wtm.uk/reimagining.