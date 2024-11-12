Writer, broadcaster and renowned archaeologist, Mike Pitts, becomes the new president of The Sussex Archaeological Society

The Sussex Archaeological Society, which manages a number of iconic heritage properties across Sussex as well as promoting archaeological research through its extensive libraries, archives, and research grants, is delighted to announce the appointment of its new President.

Mike Pitts is a writer and broadcaster (a frequent voice on BBC radio), archaeologist (directing excavations at Stonehenge), and one-time museum curator. He has written for The Times, Telegraph, Sunday Times, Observer and Guardian, and many magazines including New Scientist, Archaeology (US), and BBC History. He edited British Archaeology magazine for 20 years and has written books on topics from the discovery of Richard III’s grave to How to Build Stonehenge, his latest title.

Not only is his archaeological research work held in high esteem, and been published in peer-reviewed journals such as Nature, World Archaeology, and Antiquity, Mike also has deep roots in Sussex, too. He comes from a farming family in West Sussex where many of his relatives still live and work (his brother John has been Sustainable Farmer of the Year and Organic Dairy Farmer of the Year). Mike’s interest in archaeology began early after finding Neolithic flintwork in a lunchbreak when spraying a field of beans.

His first experience excavating was with Alec Down in Chichester, on the site where the Novium Museum now is, and his own first, small excavation was in Bersted. He went to school in Chichester, and later took A level archaeology at Ardingly College before studying at the Institute of Archaeology in London. His first book was about the Palaeolithic excavations at Boxgrove, where he sung as a young choirboy in the priory.

Mike Pitts: “Sussex has a fascinating archaeological history and sites of international significance – Piltdown not excluded! I look forward to seeing the Society bring new understanding of this heritage to a wide audience.”

Mike also has extensive hands-on experience of working in the heritage sector. He was curator of the museum in Avebury for five years, before opening Stones in the World Heritage Site, an award-winning vegetarian restaurant. Stones made all its food, from bread, jam and cakes, to soups and hot lunches in huge quantities, with mostly local, largely organic ingredients including herbs and produce grown in gardens around the village, and eggs, flour and fruit from local farms. The restaurant crockery was made by Chris Lewis in South Heighton, driving over with a vanload every Easter. Mike’s publishing business produced two cookbooks, as well as guidebooks and postcards.

Welcoming Mike Pitts in his new role, Amanda Jones, Chair of the Council of Trustees at The Sussex Archaeological Society, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mike Pitts as our new President. Mike’s knowledge of Sussex’s rich archaeological history will be an enormous asset to the Society, alongside his passion for sharing that knowledge and inspiring everyone to make connections with each other and the world around us. In doing so, I would also like to thank our retiring President, Professor Martin Bell, for his diligent work on behalf of the Society and his ongoing commitment and support.”