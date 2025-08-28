Yapton care home resident celebrates remarkable 106th birthday milestone

One of West Sussex’s oldest residents recently celebrated her 106th birthday at Warmere Court Care Home in Yapton.

Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow residents, Daisy Thornton, enjoyed a lovely celebration to mark her special day.

Born in St Cyrus, Montrose, Daisy grew up on the scenic Scottish coast before heading south to Worthing in the mid-eighties. Known for her sharp wit, strong will, and love of crosswords (and cocktails), Daisy marked the big day on 27th August with a cosy celebration surrounded by family, friends, and fellow residents – topped off with a beautiful homemade cake and yet another cherished birthday card from King Charles.

Daisy’s incredible life began in 1919, and she’s packed a lot into the past century (and a bit). She met her beloved husband George Thornton through his sister May, and the two shared their first date at The Angus Playhouse in John Street. Married on 27th July 1939, George and Daisy enjoyed 64 years of marriage before he sadly passed away.

Before starting a family of her own, Daisy worked as a nanny to the Valentine family and later in the boutique Elvira, after raising her three boys – George, Eric, and Ian. Her daughter-in-law Veronica visits regularly, helping Daisy with her crossword puzzles and keeping up the banter.

When asked about the secret to her long life, Daisy chuckled and said, “Hard work, a strong mind… and perhaps the occasional favourite cocktail. I do enjoy a Piña Colada or a Blue Lagoon now and then.”

A keen lawn bowler, Daisy was once a familiar figure on the greens and has a room full of trophies to show for it. She proudly shows them off to visitors at Warmere – where she’s been happily living since February 2024. She’s also remembered for her homemade clothes, and her famous lemon drizzle cake – though she never gave away the recipe, no matter how much you begged.

Service manager for Warmere Court said, “Daisy’s one-of-a-kind. She is full of stories, spirit and sparkle. It was an absolute joy to celebrate her special day with her. She’s a real inspiration to us all.”

Warmere Court on Downview Way provides nursing and residential for up to 40 people, including those living with dementia. The home is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.