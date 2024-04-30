Year 13 students presented with Felpham Hero Award

Congratulations to Felpham year 13 students – Toby Clegg, Olivia Vine and Isabelle Isitt – who won a ‘Felpham Hero’ award on Saturday, April 27.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:17 BST
The Awards were organised by Felpham Parish Council, to celebrate local people who deserve to be recognised for their outstanding work with assisting others. Toby, Olivia and Isabelle won the 11-18 category for their charity and community work.

Mrs Chester, Charity Co-ordinator at FCC commented: “Toby, Olivia and Isabelle were part of the sixth form Student Leadership Team at Felpham Community College. They supported younger students, led events and activities for students from a variety of age groups, and showed kindness, support and compassion to students.

"They were influential with our charity events helping fundraise and organise/run events including our youth action week, charity dog walk, non-school uniform days, foodbank donation drive, Christmas Fayre and the charity talent show. They have helped the school raise over £10,000 for various charities and FCC in a year.“They are a real credit to their families and the school community, as the time, effort and enthusiasm they have put in has gone above what we expect from them within their Student Leadership role. Well done guys, you thoroughly deserve the award.”

