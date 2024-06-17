Year 6 North Lancing Primary School Raise £3,000 with Well-Being Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fifty children from Year 6, North Lancing Primary School raised more than £3,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital by walking 10 miles on Friday, June 7.

The children set off from The Perch, Beach Green on Lancing seafront. The weather was perfect with the sun shining and a gentle breeze.

Armed with maps of the route, snacks and drinks, the children walked all the way to Goring Gap and then back again. A picnic lunch and an ice cream at the halfway point helped to power the children along!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They walked, accompanied by 10 members of staff, including their Year 6 teachers and teaching assistants.

North Lancing Primary School Well Being Walk.

The charity was chosen in memory of Mrs Lisa Bathurst who was a treasured teaching assistant at the school. Great Ormond Street was the charity Lisa and her family had chosen and supported. Her family also accompanied the children on their walk.

Along the way, members of the public continued to donate to the cause and the inital target of £1,000 was overtaken and a figure of just over £3,200 was eventually raised.

Mrs Fiona Cartmell, Assistant Headteacher and Year 6 Teacher said she was so proud of all the children: they all worked so hard and demonstrated such perseverance and determination.