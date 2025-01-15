YMCA DownsLink Group secures vital housing for young people in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YMCA DownsLink Group has successfully purchased 10 properties in Crawley, ensuring essential housing for young people continues.

This acquisition includes nine properties previously leased from London and Quadrant housing association (L&Q) and an additional property for general needs adults.

The nine properties provide 27 homes for young people up to the age of 25, offering transitional accommodation to help them move from supported housing to more independent living. Each young person is assigned a key worker although 24/7 support is not provided. Additionally, the charity has acquired Ashdown Court, a 10-unit property for general needs adults.

Existing tenancies will be honoured, and as they end, Ashdown Court will transition into a mix of general needs and homes for young people living independently.

YMCA DownsLink Group Director of Services Lorri Holding

YMCA DownsLink Group Director of Services Lorri Holding said: "We’re delighted to have bought these housing units which will allow us to continue offering a safe, nurturing environment where young people can develop essential life skills and transition to independent living. We're committed to supporting them as they build a sense of belonging in their local community."

The purchase was made possible through the Recycled Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) provided by Homes England, following the sale of student accommodation in Guildford in 2022.

In July 2024, YMCA DownsLink Group also used their RCGF to buy a Brighton property that is home to eight young families in supported housing from Peabody Trust.