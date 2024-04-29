Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester Free School's Year 11 student, James Hackman, after going through Area and Area Finalist rounds, District and then a Regional Cluster round became the Southern representative for this year’s event.

Throughout the competition, judges have given James several accolades for his stunning dishes from his venison steaks with fondant potato, vegetables and garnish right through to his final dishes which were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main: Duo of wild rabbit, seared loin and leg, black pudding boudin, celeriac fondant, wilted spinach, baby carrots, wild garlic pesto and rabbit jus.

The winning menu.

Dessert: Dark chocolate Cointreau and amaretti torte with honeycomb, salted caramel tuile, scented with Seville orange.

Students had two hours to create and plate their dishes with four judges watching everything they did.

The judges said all the dishes were to an extremely high standard with lots of innovation and creative thinking being displayed – and they were very impressed with the level of hygiene used and the logical order that dishes were made in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a long deliberation, James came away from the competition as a Finalist and Best in the South. He has been rewarded with trophies at each round as well as receiving the Rotary Young Chef of the Year Southern Shield.

James's delicious meal.

Alison Mason, CFS Governor stated “As a governor of CFS I was enormously proud to accompany Miss Pye, James Hackman, (Year 11) and his family to the National Finals of Rotary Club Young Chef of the Year, in Alcester just outside Birmingham on Saturday.

James had competed in five rounds, in order to reach the finals, beating some very talented chefs along the way. The competition was fierce with all regions of Great Britain and Northern Ireland represented. James was placed in the top six young chefs in the country, from a starting field of more than 6500 entries.

The senior judge sought James out after the competition to comment on his talent and creativity. A very proud moment for James, his family and Miss Pye who has mentored him through each stage of the competition.: "What a fantastic outcome and a great ambassador for our school. Well done James.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Pye, Food Preparation and Nutrition Teacher at CFS, said: “James was extremely calm throughout the rounds and did so well with the pressure of the event. To get through to the National Finals is a huge achievement and the amount of time and dedication he put into his dishes was outstanding.

“He has been working so hard throughout this year to get to where he is now and the hard work has certainly paid off. The judges gave such delightful feedback about James, one stating they would happily have him in his kitchen and another saying they could easily see their dishes in a Michelin star restaurant.