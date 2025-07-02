Young Crawley artist Rhoslyn Singh receives Youth Achievement Award at Houses of Parliament ceremony

Rhoslyn Singh, a gifted young artist and Biomedical Engineering student from Crawley, has been honoured with the Youth Achievement Award by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in recognition of her exceptional youth leadership and commitment to community service. The award was formally presented by MP Jim Dickson during a distinguished ceremony at the House of Lords in London.

“The Universal Peace Federation has been holding the Youth Achievement Award for about the past 15 years. Youth idealism is so attractive and compelling. We want to work with it, harness it, and encourage it. Congratulations to all the Young Achievers. We have many projects running where youth achievers are involved, and it is great to see them grow,” said Robin Marsh, Secretary General of UPF UK.

“It is a privilege to stand before you today as a recipient of the Youth Achievement Award. I am truly honoured and sincerely grateful to the Universal Peace Federation for this recognition and for your commitment to nurturing young leaders who strive to make a difference,” said Rhoslyn Singh in her acceptance speech.

At university, Rhoslyn has actively contributed to student life, helping to lead several societies focused on engineering and cultural engagement, always with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and community-building. She was recently appointed Vice President of the Women in STEM Society, where she advocates for representation and empowerment within technical fields.

Rhoslyn’s journey is a unique and inspiring fusion of art, science, and mathematics. Currently pursuing a degree in Biomedical Engineering, she continues to draw upon a childhood enriched by both analytical thinking and creative exploration. During her primary school years, she earned a place in the Top Ten (6th) in the UK-wide maths competition, competing with over 6,000 participants. She was also placed in the Top 3 (3rd) in the West Sussex Maths Challenge, which included more than 3,000 pupils.

This early aptitude in both mathematics and art has since matured into a distinctive interdisciplinary path, blending engineering precision with artistic imagination. Her creative work has been exhibited at notable venues including the Taragaon Museum (Nepal), The Hawth Theatre (Crawley), the UK Houses of Parliament, the Universal Peace Federation, the International Art Festival (Qatar), and the Embassy of Nepal in London.

Rhoslyn’s artistic journey began early, winning the WhaleFest Art Competition during her primary school years. She went on to attend Worth School, a private school in West Sussex, where she pursued both science and art at GCSE and A-Level.