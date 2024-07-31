Young fundraisers aim to raise £4,000 - with a little help from their friends
Hannah and Lara, who are both 12 and from Balcombe, are taking part in the challenge, accompanied by family and friends, to help raise money for the Association in memory of Hannah’s grandpa, Robert, who died from motor neurone disease in May having been diagnosed less than a year earlier.
Throughout July and August, the girls, who have been friends for four years and share a love of horse riding, will trek across the High Weald Landscape Trail in stages, arriving in Rye on August 17.
Hannah’s father, Charlie said: “I'm immensely proud of Hannah and Lara for taking on the challenge of walking the 95-mile High Weald Landscape Trail to raise money for the MND Association.
"They planned the walk themselves and have brought in many friends and supporters who have joined them along the way. They are determined to raise awareness and funds for those who are living with MND. We are very grateful for everyone's support and proud of the girls!”
Together, the girls have already raised an incredible £2,423 with the total continuing to rise. Friends and family are joining them on each leg to help raise awareness of the Association and the work it does to support people living with MND and their families.
Hannah said: “The challenge is going really well, and we want to thank everyone for their kind donations. It’s a lot of fun and we’re hoping to raise more than £4,000.”
For more information about Hannah and Lara’s challenge visit Just Giving and search for Charles Hirst.
For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org
