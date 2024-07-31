Young fundraisers aim to raise £4,000 - with a little help from their friends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Best friends Hannah Hirst and Lara Worth are using their summer holidays to help raise money for the MND Association by trekking 95 miles across the beautiful West Sussex countryside.

Hannah and Lara, who are both 12 and from Balcombe, are taking part in the challenge, accompanied by family and friends, to help raise money for the Association in memory of Hannah’s grandpa, Robert, who died from motor neurone disease in May having been diagnosed less than a year earlier.

Throughout July and August, the girls, who have been friends for four years and share a love of horse riding, will trek across the High Weald Landscape Trail in stages, arriving in Rye on August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah’s father, Charlie said: “I'm immensely proud of Hannah and Lara for taking on the challenge of walking the 95-mile High Weald Landscape Trail to raise money for the MND Association.

Lara Worth, left and Hannah Hirst are trekking 95 miles to raise money for the MND Association.

"They planned the walk themselves and have brought in many friends and supporters who have joined them along the way. They are determined to raise awareness and funds for those who are living with MND. We are very grateful for everyone's support and proud of the girls!”

Together, the girls have already raised an incredible £2,423 with the total continuing to rise. Friends and family are joining them on each leg to help raise awareness of the Association and the work it does to support people living with MND and their families.

Hannah said: “The challenge is going really well, and we want to thank everyone for their kind donations. It’s a lot of fun and we’re hoping to raise more than £4,000.”

For more information about Hannah and Lara’s challenge visit Just Giving and search for Charles Hirst.