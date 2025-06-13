Youth Entrepreneurs are celebrated in Haywards Heath

Launched this year by Haywards Heath Town Council, with the vital support of the Haywards Heath Business Association and The Orchards Shopping Centre, YEAHH was created to spark innovation, develop business skills, and provide real-world experience for ambitious local students.

Local schools and colleges were approached to nominate eligible students in school years 10-12 whom showed a keen interest in business or entrepreneurial skills, and a total five student-led businesses were selected to join the programme. From a dynamic fitness brand and a forward-thinking travel agency to creative ventures selling baked goods and hand-poured tea candles, the academy showcased the impressive potential of Haywards Heath’s young minds.

Throughout the spring, participants attended a series of hands-on masterclasses delivered by seasoned business professionals from the Haywards Heath Business Association. These engaging sessions covered critical topics such as marketing, financial management, networking, and problem-solving – equipping students with the tools they need to bring their ideas to life.

To try out their newly learned skills, the students participated in an inspiring Business Fair held at The Orchards Shopping Centre on Friday 30th May. The event was a major success, with students conducting live market research and selling impressive numbers of their products directly to the public, proving these young entrepreneurs are not just dreaming big – they’re delivering results.

“It was amazing to see the talent, creativity, and determination of these young people,” said a spokesperson for Haywards Heath Town Council. “YEAHH isn’t just about starting a business – it’s about building confidence, fostering ambition, and helping them see their full potential.”

The programme closed with a positive feedback session where the students all agreed that their levels of confidence and business skills increased after completing the course. Cllr Duncan Pascoe, the Mayor of Haywards Heath, and Claire Jones, the Chair of Haywards Heath Business Association, were in attendance to congratulate the participants and present their certificates. Claire commented: “The Youth Entrepreneurs Academy has been a fantastic project to come to life. It's been so well organised by the Haywards Heath Town Council and I'm proud to say how well it's been supported by themembers of the Haywards Heath Business Association. The candidates that have participated have been absolutely brilliant, and I think they are going to go on to do brilliant things.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s academy, as YEAHH looks to grow in numbers and opportunities for its participants. Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, says: “We have now completed our first intake for the Youth Entrepreneurs Academy and are celebrating the successes of each student. I am grateful to the local businesses that supported this initiative to develop the next wave of entrepreneurs, and I am excited to continue these positive relationships. The YEAHH program has seen huge success that I hope to replicate next year”.

If you are interested in taking part in the project, either as a participant or assisting as a business, please contact the Haywards Heath Town Council on 01444 455694 or email [email protected]. Further details will be announced on the Haywards Heath Town Council website in due course.

1 . Contributed YEAHH Participant doing market research at the Business Fair Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed YEAHH Participants selling their product at the Business Fair Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed YEAHH Participant selling her products at the Business Fair Photo: Submitted