YouTube Couple Hiking 162kms along the South Downs Way

We’re Gary & Denise from Turtle Tracks Travels, we’re in the UK and will be hiking The South Downs Way in the UK while visiting family. The hike is approx 160kms long and takes 8 to 10 days to complete (start date 11th August). We will be raising money for 2 charities, Macmillan Cancer Support and Make A Wish.

We thought that as we’re doing this hike it would be nice to raise money for 2 charities, one here in the UK and one in the Australia. We picked 2 charities that really make a difference in peoples life’s. We picked Make A Wish because we feel really lucky to be able to travel, hike and 4WD and we know there’s less fortunate people and if we can make at least one wish come true, it will all be worth it.

The other charity is Macmillan Cancer Support which offers free, confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. This charity is close to our heart as they supported Denise’s nan in her last stages of life and Denise’s mum while she had cancer.

We are originally from the UK ( Denise from SITTINGBOURNE and Gary from ROCHESTER) but moved to Australia in 2006. We bought all the trappings (house etc) but decided to sell everything 3 and half years ago to travel. We’ve travelled all around Australia, including across 2 deserts. Next year we want to ship a vehicle to Indonesia and drive across the world, back to the UK.

We already have over 5000 subscribers on our YouTube channel ( https://youtube.com/@turtletrackstravels?si=3gA1nGktXvT4XohM ) (search Turtle Tracks Travels) and are hoping to encourage followers to donate. We will also be donating any money we earn from these videos until the end of October. Any costs involved we will be paying for as we were going to do the hike anyway.

Macmillan link https://www.justgiving.com/page/turtletracks-travels?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Make a wish https://fundraise.makeawish.org.au/fundraisers/garydavies/turtle-tracks-travels

Thank you!

Gary & Denise