35 pictures from The South of England Show 2025: a packed weekend of equestrian displays, live entertainment and more

Published 6th Jun 2025
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST
The South of England Show 2025 returned for another fun-packed weekend in its 57th year.

The huge annual event took place from Friday to Sunday, June 6-8, at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

It boasted a programme full of agricultural and equestrian displays, live entertainment and shopping from 9am to 6.30pm each day.

Before the event, organisers had promised ‘a spectacular line-up of attractions’, including countryside crafts, demonstrations and a livestock section with hundreds of competitive classes and displays of cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.

The weekend also featured: mock cattle auctions, butchery talks, showjumping competitions, heavy horse demonstrations, farriers, falconry and ferret displays, search and rescue dog exhibitions and a dedicated medieval reenactment zone.

A South of England Agricultural Society spokesperson said on Facebook: “It’s been a busy three days celebrating the countryside from showjumping and livestock competitions to vintage machinery and traditional crafts. Thank you to our visitors for coming, we hope you had a good time.”

They added: “Thank you to our all of our volunteer stewards, trustees, council members, judges, and members without whom we wouldn’t be able to run the show. You make all the difference.”

The society said the Autumn Show and Horse Trials will be on September 27 and 28.

Visit www.seas.org.uk.

Cattle at the South of England Show on Friday, June 6

Cattle at the South of England Show on Friday, June 6

Showjumping

Showjumping

Ponies at the show

Ponies at the show

Flowers for sale

Flowers for sale

