Farm Diary: Farmers continue to be clobbered by this government

As the weather delivers some relief in most parts of the country, everything else is pretty hard going with our government as we step into June. The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee has asked the Treasury to re-think the timeline for the proposed changes to Inheritance Tax.

It has asked for a 12 month delay, bringing it in April 2027. This would give farmers more time to deal with the implication of taxation charges and the Treasury itself a chance to properly calculate the returns and number of farmers affected.

MP’s are now demanding a delay, but Steve Reed the Defra Secretary stated last week that it was a choice between farmers paying their taxes and essential services being funded. Farming leaders were incensed when the Defra Secretary appeared to suggest that farmers would benefit from such essential services, given that there are high levels of mental ill health in our communities. They state that getting rid of the Inheritance tax policy would do more for farmers and their families’ mental health than anything else.

The Treasury has also refused to publish its reasoning for ruling out any suggested alternatives to this tax. Having suggested alternative approaches to the policy, such as a clawback mechanism if farms or land was sold within a certain period after death and not re-invested in the business, the CLA who put forward this alternative policy, claim that it would raise a similar amount of money for the Treasury. A freedom of information was issued in order to find out what the Treasury rational was, but it was not in the public interest for that to be disclosed, apparently.

Farmers continue to be clobbered by this government and now they are planning to cut the post Brexit agricultural fund as part of the swinging departmental cuts in their spending review. Post Brexit the Conservative Party switched from putting money into productive agriculture (a dirty word these days), into supporting the environment, much to the delight of all the pressure groups, many of which are anti-farming. This Labour government has continued with the Sustainable farming Incentive (SFI) scheme and they had promised the £5 billion fund for a further two years when elected.

We now hear that on the 11th of June, when the spending review is set to be announced, that it will be severely cut as part of the swathe of cuts planned for Defra and of course other departments. The two-year promise will be honoured, but from 2026 it will all change; a re-set as the jargon goes. The nature friendly scheme is a package of measures which replaced the common agricultural policy (CAP) which supported commercial, productive farming, paying farmers instead to look after soils, and other public goods, rather than farming and simply owning land.

Defra is understood to be focusing the money on areas that it has mapped out as having the best potential for nature, such as the uplands, and paying farmers not to cultivate on peat soil. Defra sources said the scheme will be targeted at “small farms”; wealthier farmers will not be eligible, meaning larger farms will be locked out of nature-friendly farming incentives. This is likely to mean two things, anyone not on the scheme will return to commercial farming in order to survive and the middle-sized farms will likely be in trouble financially without payments.

Environmental groups fear that along with the planning and infrastructure bill, which removes nature protections from areas that were previously protected under the EU, nature will decline. In Europe, the common agricultural policy is being overhauled to include some payments for nature. Now it is feared British farms will have to intensify production to make ends meet as the post-Brexit subsidies are stopped completely for most landowners.

This column has been asking for some time if this is our New Zealand moment, and it certainly looks that way if this goes ahead. Of course, when NZ did away will all payments, they were not subjecting their farmers to the high and new taxes, more regulation, minimum wage or a host of other measures and red tape, all of which were meant to be very different once we had left the EU. A number of senior Defra staff are leaving their posts, and one has to ask if its because of the proposed cuts, or indeed past failures?

There is disquiet amongst many dairy farmers in Wales as it looks as if Mona Dairy is to restart again on Anglesey. Mona Dairy went bust almost as soon as it had started operating, leaving many dairy farmers out of pocket. The £20 million plant, which included grants of £3 million from the Welsh Government, opened in 2022 and had closed less than two years later with almost all of the 36 dairy farmers still unpaid for the milk sent in the weeks prior to closure. Now there seems to have been a management buy-out and those farmers have been approached for future supply.

Once the plant is re-instated, the plans are to buy milk commercially to get things going before taking milk from individual farmers. Farmers owed money have been told that compensation will be based on farmers signing a new contract. With £1.2 million owed to farmers, this has not gone down well and a statement from the Welsh Government said that it had been made aware of the situation. I think it a bit much asking farmers who lost money when the factory went into administration so soon after opening, to sign up again, and offering compensation only if they do.

It seems that horse lasagne could inadvertently be on the menu again, unless regulations surrounding equine identification, traceability and euthanasia are addressed. The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) has joined with equine associations calling for a change from UK’s paper-based passport system for horses, as it could put public health at risk. We had a horse scandal in 2013, and the danger is that a horse euthanised with barbiturates could enter the food chain.

Horses from Ireland were recently intercepted at Dover, where five of them had to be put down due to their condition and welfare, whilst the others were also a biosecurity risk for any other animal they might come into contact with. They were travelling in illegal transport, in horrific conditions and it is thought that they were being smuggled for fattening and slaughter. AIMS stated that they were carrying highly contagious disease and they want horses to be included in the digital databased UK Livestock Information Services when it becomes available, before we have another scandal and lose public trust.

Defra have conducted a study on insect protein, and it looks less likely now that we may be offered an insect burger in the near future. Furthermore, it is unlikely that there will be insect farms making animal food either, much to the relief no doubt of pressure groups who have been protesting about insect sentience! As farmers come under pressure for our carbon footprint, insect protein was seen as one way to help reduce carbon.

However, we now know that there is little difference between chicken and crickets when it comes to carbon, thanks to this study. With Defra’s new life cycle assessment, the processing costs of insects which have been farmed and fed on food waste or traditional food, they still have six times the climate change impact