Farm Diary: Hefty blow as government closes down Sustainable Farming Incentive

Another hefty blow delivered to farmers in England last week as the government announced that the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme was closed! No warning and no prior notification, and this is because the money allocated is spent! The statement read that with record number of farm businesses in farming schemes and the SFI budget successfully allocated, the government has today (Tuesday 11th March), stopped accepting new applications for SFI.

It goes on to say that this government inherited farming schemes which were underspent, meaning that millions of pounds were not going to farming businesses. The largest of these schemes is the SFI, which now has more than 37,000 multi-year live agreements, and is not only delivering sustainable food production and nature recovery for today and the years to come but, is also putting money back in farmers’ pockets.

The farming press have had a field day, incensed by the government’s decision to pull up the drawbridge on the SFI, just as Defra’s efforts to get farmers to engage with the scheme were starting to pay off. Another promised reneged on, they said, as farmers were assured they would have six weeks’ notice before the scheme was closed. There are bigger fears as Professor Julia Aglionby at Cumbria National parks stated that according to her calculations there is still around £400 million in the agricultural budget. She asks if the full agricultural budget is been committed, or are they scaling back? Talking to farming leaders, they were stunned at this announcement, and in the sheep sector they said this was going to hit harder than inheritance tax, as it is immediate, and so many sheep farmers depend on government payments to survive.

Many of these had not yet applied, and worse, many farming businesses have paid or are in the process of working with consultants on their SFI application. These bills will now need to be paid, but no application and therefore no money.NFU President Tom Bradshaw described the instant closure of SFI as another shattering blow to English farms. He said the government had promised to work with us to deliver a positive future for British farming, but yet again they have failed to communicate or consult with us over a crucial farming issue. A furious Tom Bradshaw questioned Defra’s transparency and ability to keep its promises. The NFU had expressed major concerns for a long time on the government’s ability to deliver its promised package of post-Brexit, CAP replacement payments – of which the SFI is a big part.

The terrible news, he said, was delivered only 30 minutes before Defra briefed the press of its decision. There has been a total lack of partnership and co-design at Defra, although they love to talk about it, Bradshaw said. It is another example of the growing disregard for agriculture in the department. The fact that Ministers are trumpeting this as good news, shows how desperately detached they are from reality on the ground, and how little they understand the industry. When the Chancellor dramatically accelerated the end of the old scheme, it was on the promise that they would all be able to access the new scheme, which paid them for doing environmental work.

Now the door has been slammed shut for thousands of farmers, creating winners and losers based purely on timing. The dilemma facing those farmers now, is whether to turn their backs on environmental work, and just farm as hard as they can to survive. Bradshaw said that this is a loss to farming and the environment, and cannot be what was intended.If we re-cap, agriculture seems to be reeling from one announcement after the other from this government and the accumulative effect is now extremely serious. It started with the budget of course, where inheritance tax was introduced (although pre-election promises ruled that out), together with a rise in the minimum wage and a rise in insurance contributions.

In England the remnants of the old EU Single Farm Payments were scaled down steeply in November (especially for the larger farms) and now we have a large number of farmers locked out of the SFI which is the scheme designed to replace it.

We have also heard Angela Rayner talking of compulsory purchase of land for building, paying more than agricultural value for it, but nothing like the amounts paid in the open market. Under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill’s proposed new system of nature recovery, government agency Natural England would be given the power to compulsory purchase land, where it is required to deliver conservation measures. There are real concerns that this policy also extends to compulsory purchase for solar farms.

This column asked if this was our New Zealand moment a few weeks ago, and now many industry leaders are asking the same question. This will have a huge knock-on effect as farmers will stop buying kit and investing in their businesses. In turn this will badly affect machinery dealers, suppliers, the rural economy and professionals who advise and assist the industry. It is extraordinary how depressed the farming industry is, despite very good prices for beef, milk, lamb, eggs and practically anything else produced. More and more farmers have been telling me that they are considering farming as we did in the old days, turning their back on the environment. They don’t trust government to pay for environmental projects and that the cost of carrying them out takes most of the money. It is ironic that a government who is wanting to do a great deal more for the environment, is in danger of turning many farmers against doing anything in that regard in their struggle for survival. The avocado is getting more bad press as Alan Titchmarsh steps into the fray.

It started with the ‘avocado hand’; that is severe hand injuries suffered by countless people as they attempt to prise the stone from the fleshy fruit, often severing nerves and tendons. Titchmarsh said that the best way to avoid injury, is to not eat them! His opposition stems from the environmental impact that most avocados sold in the UK have, where rainforest is felled at an alarming rate to accommodate them. They need huge amounts of water to grow, and are shipped to our shores often more than 5000 miles and have a carbon footprint five times greater than a banana.

Meanwhile in France, bakers are up in arms as a levy is proposed on the paper sheets used to wrap baguettes in boulangeries. Twelve million people shop daily for fresh bread in France, and this levy could be the straw which might break the camel’s back, said Dominique Antract, President of the National Confederation of French Boulangerie-patisserie. It could amount to another 5-6000 euro in busy premises and could drive bakers out of business.

The tax will also be applied on the paper bags croissants are sold in, and the cardboard boxes which cakes are placed in at point of sale. Bakers would need to report quantity of each wrapping used, adding to the bureaucracy. Bakers are already under pressure due to high taxes, high energy costs and rising price of ingredients. The baguette is of course a symbol of French culture, from its humble origins of a simple way to transport bread, to its status as a symbol of resistance during the Second World War.